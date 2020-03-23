Track Health Promotion Program Guidance During COVID-19

During a period of physical distancing due to COVID-19, community-based organizations are canceling health promotion programs and exploring options for connecting remotely. Check this page regularly for updates from individual programs on whether it’s feasible to continue implementation when in-person gatherings are not possible. If you have program information that is not included, please email Kathleen Zuke.
- Webinar: Tools and Tips for Reaching a Remote Audience, April 1
- Learn More about Better Choices, Better Health online, March 27
- Offering Evidence-Based Programs During the COVID-19 Pandemic, March 25
- Delivering Aging Mastery® Online, March 20: This webinar offers suggestions for holding classes virtually and using the self-directed Aging Mastery® Starter Kits. (The Aging Mastery Program is not included on the Approved Evidence-Based Health Promotion/Disease Prevention Programs, but some states offer it locally.)
- Responding to COVID-19 and CDSME Workshops, March 18
Behavioral Health
- Healthy IDEAS (Identifying Depression Empowering Activities for Seniors): All training canceled. Phone/video-conference allowable for new and existing participants.
- PEARLS (Program to Encourage Active, Rewarding Lives for Seniors): April/May training to be held remotely, contact Caitlin Mayotte for information. Phone/video-conference allowable for new and existing clients.
Chronic Disease Self-Management Education
- EnhanceWellness: Phone/video-conference allowable. Contact Paige Denison to register for a webinar on remote implementation.
- HomeMeds: Phone/video-conference allowable while home visits are not possible. See linked guidance.
- Self-Management Resource Center Suite of Chronic Disease Self-Management Education Programs: SMRC provided guidance on ways to continue programs, including:
- Online Better Choices, Better Health®: Contact Neal Kaufman for options; webinar March 27 @ 3 p.m. ET (Register here)
- Continue in-person workshops using video conferencing
- Mailed Tool Kits (delivered alone or with telephone contact)
- Diabetes Mailed Tool Kit: SMRC will release a diabetes version of the mailed tool kit by the end of May.
- Webinar Recording: Responding to COVID-19 and Workshops
- National Diabetes Prevention Program: See linked guidance on alternative delivery options and data submissions. In addition, see information on Medicare DPP here.
- ¡Sí, Yo Puedo Controlar Mí Diabetes! (¡Sí, Yo Puedo!): Pause program implementation. Guidance for remote delivery is under consideration.
- Wellness Recovery Action Plan: See article to support individuals in creating or updating their wellness recovery action plans independently with the free WRAP app or on paper.
Falls Prevention, Nutrition & Physical Activity
- AEA Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program: Remote implementation via video-conference is temporarily allowable.
- AEA Arthritis Foundation Aquatic Program: Pause implementation and resume when conditions are safe.
- Active Living Every Day: Implementation allowable by email, phone, or using a web-based conferencing program, utilizing the program book and online resources. Remote options are addressed in the ALED facilitator print and online resources. For questions, contact Jennifer Mulcahey.
- Aging Mastery Program: Online delivery allowable (The Aging Mastery Program is not included on the Approved Evidence-Based Health Promotion/Disease Prevention Programs, but some states offer it locally.)
- A Matter of Balance: Evidence does not support remote implementation. Refer all participants to other resources.
- Bingocize: Remote implementation allowable. Contact Jason Crandall to discuss details.
- CAPABLE: Pause program for new participants; phone/video-conference options allowable for participants midway or nearly complete.
- Eat Smart, Move More, Weigh Less: No changes, this program is always delivered online.
- EnhanceFitness: Evidence does not support remote implementation. Refer all participants to other resources.
- FallScape & FallsTalk: Training available online. Remote and paper options allowable, see website for more details.
- Fit & Strong!: Evidence does not support remote implementation. Refer all participants to other resources. Online instructor training is available, contact Andrew Demott for more information.
- Geri-Fit Strength Training Workout: Free, 45-minute strength training and balance workout available online for users that register on the Geri-Fit website.
- HealthMatters Program: Leader training available via webinar; in the process of identifying strategies to serve adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities during this time.
- Healthy Steps for Older Adults: Evidence does not support remote implementation. Refer all participants to other resources.
- Healthy Steps in Motion: Evidence does not support remote implementation. Refer all participants to other resources.
- On the Move: Evidence does not support remote implementation. Refer all participants to other resources.
- Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL): Pause program for new participants; video conferencing allowable for participants previously familiar with SAIL. Online training available for persons interested in becoming a SAIL Program Leader through Pierce College.
- Stepping On: Evidence does not support remote implementation. Refer all participants to other resources.
- The Otago Exercise Program: Pause group programming and continue with in home exercises. Physical therapists and/or community providers should check in with participants on progress virtually.
- Tai Chi for Arthritis and Falls Prevention: Remote implementation via video-conference is temporarily allowable. Use the quick reference guide and lesson plan.
- Tai Chi Prime: Evidence does not support remote implementation. Refer all participants to other resources.
- Tai Ji Quan: Moving for Better Balance: Remote implementation via video-conference is temporarily allowable. Use the linked guidance.
- Walk with Ease (self-directed format): Self-directed format available for individuals to use independently. Ask participants to use the registration portal to complete a brief baseline survey and receive a free copy of the Guidebook. See the Osteoarthritis Action Alliance website for tools to support implementation.
Caregiver Support
- Stress-busting Program for Family Caregivers: Online delivery allowable for master trainers and registered group facilitators that complete training on how to deliver the program via webinar. See website for registration and additional resources.
- Powerful Tools for Caregivers: Telehealth delivery is allowable for certified class leaders. Online leader training is in development.
Care Transitions & Planning
