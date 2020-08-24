Follow Ramsey on LinkedIn and Twitter

Ramsey Alwin is President and CEO of NCOA.

Alwin is a thought leader and policy advocate who has challenged outdated beliefs and sparked new solutions to address financial resilience as we age. Through her work, she has changed the way people think about older adult poverty and economic security.

Alwin designed a new measure of economic security for older adults that better accounts for out-of-pocket health costs and busts myths surrounding senior poverty. She worked to introduce the Measuring American Poverty Act in Congress to redefine the federal poverty measure to better account for older adults’ costs of living.

Thanks to Alwin’s efforts, the U.S. Census Bureau formally implemented the Supplemental Poverty Measure nationwide, virtually doubling the elder poverty count and better demonstrating true needs among this population. Alwin also has led and organized efforts to enact state and local legislation and regulations using the new measure of economic security for income/asset eligibility for means tested programs.

Prior to returning to NCOA, Ramsey was the Director, Thought Leadership – Financial Resilience at AARP, where she worked to position AARP as the global leader in challenging outdated beliefs and sparking new solutions related to financial resilience and longevity, so people can choose how they age.

Prior to her role at AARP, Alwin served as Vice President of Economic Security at NCOA, Director of National Economic Security Programs at Wider Opportunities for Women, and Director of Program Services at the National Association of State and Community Services Programs.

Earlier in her career, Alwin demonstrated a proof of concept of economic casework with over 20 community-based organizations and 5,000 older adults and developed A Blueprint for Increasing the Economic Security of Older Adults: Reauthorization of the Older Americans Act. She directed a foreclosure mitigation initiative that provided economic casework to thousands of homeowners with Home Equity Conversion Mortgages, allowing them to stay in their homes.

Alwin has been featured in major media outlets including The Wall Street Journal and New York Times and has testified before Congress.

Alwin holds a B.A. from Simmons University and a Master’s degree from the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University.