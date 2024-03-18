5 Best Over-the-Counter (OTC) Hearing Aids of 2024 Print this page Fact Checked We selected our top over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aid choices based on cost, availability, features, and more. Written by: Cara Everett, MS, RDN, LDN Medical Reviewer: Brian Murray Reviewed by: Kathleen Cameron, BSPharm, MPH

Key Takeaways Why Trust NCOA Jabra is our top pick for over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids due to its long warranty, great customer care, high-quality devices with good features, and easy-to-use app.

OTC hearing aids are designed for adults age 18 and older who have mild to moderate hearing loss. You can purchase hearing aids over the counter from online or big-name retailers without an in-person hearing diagnosis or prescription required.

from online or big-name retailers without an in-person hearing diagnosis or prescription required. OTC aids typically cost less in comparison but do not offer the advanced sound technology or customization that prescription aids do.

A quick look at the best OTC hearing aids

Jabra Enhance: Best for Seniors

Audien: Best Price

MDHearing: Best Remote Customer Service

Eargo: Best Invisible Fit

Lexie: Most User-Friendly

Best for Seniors 9.9 Exceptional A+ • High-quality, natural sound with Bluetooth streaming High-quality, natural sound with Bluetooth streaming • Easy-to-use mobile app to customize your settings Easy-to-use mobile app to customize your settings • 100-day risk-free trial 100-day risk-free trial Visit Site Our Top Pick

Did you know your hearing health is an important measure of your overall wellness? Research shows that hearing loss can lead to a host of other health problems, such as depression, falls, and even early dementia. The good news is that hearing aids can not only help you hear better, they can also help prevent some of those conditions, improving brain function and your quality of life.

But hearing aids are an expensive purchase, making it difficult for many Americans to get treatment for their hearing loss. On Oct. 17, 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) took a big step toward increasing access to hearing aids for millions of Americans by making over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids available for sale nationwide.

What exactly are OTC hearing aids, and how can you buy them? Read our review of the best OTC hearing aid brands to find out how much they cost, where you can buy them, and what to consider before purchasing. For information on both OTC and prescription hearing aids, read our review of the best hearing aids of 2024.

Comparison of the best OTC hearing aids as of April 2024

Best OTC hearing aids review

BEST FOR SENIORS 9.9 Exceptional • Price per pair: $799–$1,995 Price per pair: $799–$1,995 • Hearing aid style: Receiver-in-canal, in-the-ear Hearing aid style: Receiver-in-canal, in-the-ear • For mild to moderate hearing loss For mild to moderate hearing loss 9.9 Exceptional Visit Site Why We Chose We chose Jabra Enhance as the “Best for Seniors” due to its long warranty, reputation for good customer support, and devices that offer a package of easy-to-use features. We also found the app easy to use for making adjustments to the volume and listening settings, which wasn’t the case for every hearing aid we tested. Read our full review of Jabra hearing aids. Features Rechargeable battery: Yes

Yes Bluetooth and mobile app capabilities : Yes

: Yes Adjustment : App, buttons on hearing aid, or remote assistance

: App, buttons on hearing aid, or remote assistance Standard warranty : One to three years, depending on basic versus premium package

: One to three years, depending on basic versus premium package Financing available: Bread

Bread Purchasing options: Online, Best Buy Pros & Cons Pros 100-day trial period Three-year warranty with the premium package, the longest of any OTC hearing aid Three years of free telehealth support from the Jabra Enhance audiology team if you purchase the premium package Bluetooth streaming Cons Jabra Enhance Plus has a short battery life of 12 hours Additional Details Jabra Enhance OTC provide quality hearing aids that can be remotely adjusted by the Jabra Enhance audiology team to fit your hearing profile. Take a look at the table below for an overview of the models offered by Jabra Enhance. The biggest difference between the top two models is that the Enhance Select 300 has the most advanced hearing technology Jabra offers for a natural hearing experience. The Enhance Plus and Enhance Select 300 also include hands-free calling with iPhone 11 and newer, so you can take phone calls with your hearing aids by connecting them to your phone with Bluetooth. The Enhance Select 300 and 100 both have a 30-hour battery life, longer than any other OTC brand we’ve found. Every model, including the recently updated Enhance Select 50R, comes with rechargeable batteries, something 21% of our hearing aid survey respondents said was the No. 1 feature they wanted in a hearing aid. Online hearing screening Jabra Enhance offers a free online hearing screening to help determine your degree of hearing loss. Learn more about Jabra Enhance from our Jabra Enhance hearing aids review. Our Top Pick

Best Price 9.3 Excellent • Price per pair: $99 Price per pair: $99 • Hearing aid style: In-the-canal Hearing aid style: In-the-canal • For mild to moderate hearing loss For mild to moderate hearing loss 9.3 Excellent Visit Site Why We Chose Audien offers a basic but affordable FDA-registered hearing aid that beats the prices of all other brands, making it our choice for “Best Price” OTC hearing aid. Features Rechargeable battery : Yes

: Yes Bluetooth and mobile app capabilities : No

: No Volume adjustment : Screw on the hearing aid

: Screw on the hearing aid Standard warranty : One year

: One year Financing available : No

: No Purchasing options: Online, Walmart Pros & Cons Pros Lowest price of any rechargeable hearing aid currently on the market Small in-the-canal style is barely noticeable Cons Volume adjustment is inconvenient More basic than many other hearing aids Not water resistant No financing options Additional Details The three Audien models are all FDA-registered and small in-the-canal hearing aids with a rechargeable battery. None have Bluetooth capabilities or advanced sound processing features like directional microphones, noise reduction, or the ability to be customized to fit your type of hearing loss. Audien only offers one listening profile as well, and in testing we were surprised to find that a small screwdriver is needed to change the volume of the Atom model. A black screwdriver/brush hybrid tool is included with your purchase, but it’s not a convenient or discreet way to adjust the volume. We also found that the user manual was brief compared to other brands we tested; detailed instructions are only available through videos that Audien posts on YouTube. Still, if price is your main consideration, as it is for many people with hearing loss, Audien could be a great place to start. Learn more about Audien from our Audien hearing aids review.

Best Remote Customer Service 9.3 Excellent • Price per pair: $999–$2,399 Price per pair: $999–$2,399 • Hearing aid style: Behind-the-ear, in-the-canal Hearing aid style: Behind-the-ear, in-the-canal • For mild to moderately severe hearing loss For mild to moderately severe hearing loss 9.3 Excellent Visit Site Why We Chose MDHearing is an OTC hearing aid manufacturer that offers free lifetime support from its remote team of audiologists. We’ve been impressed with the after-purchase follow up provided by this company, and the level of care they provide when we’ve had questions or needed help getting the correct fit. All of these points make MDHearing our choice for “Best Remote Customer Service.” Read our full review of MDHearing aids. Features Rechargeable battery: Yes

Yes Bluetooth and mobile app capabilities : Yes (Volt Max)

: Yes (Volt Max) Adjustment : App (Volt Max) or buttons on the hearing aid

: App (Volt Max) or buttons on the hearing aid Standard warranty : One year (NEO, NEO XS, Air, and Volt) or two years (Volt Max)

: One year (NEO, NEO XS, Air, and Volt) or two years (Volt Max) Financing available : Affirm

: Affirm Purchasing options: Online Pros & Cons Pros Affordably priced hearing aids with a range of features Lower in cost than many other brands Remote audiology support for the life of your hearing aids Cons No Bluetooth streaming Additional Details We talked with Stefanie Godbey, AuD, an audiologist at Ohio Hearing and Audiology. She says that in recent years, she’s seen more patients who want to learn about hearing health, which helps her meet their needs better. “People are now asking us better questions, and they want to be part of the journey, and that really helps a lot of patients because they’re engaged in the process. When you have a patient who’s engaged, that makes it a lot easier on both ends to focus on the common goal.” From our hands-on testing, mystery shopping, and real-world purchasing experiences, we’ve found that the audiologists at MDHearing work hard to help their customers meet their hearing goals and have a successful experience. Not all OTC companies offer unlimited remote support, so this is a benefit worth looking for. The Volt Max is an FDA-approved, self-fitting hearing aid that can be adjusted with the MDHearing app to match your hearing loss profile. Both the Volt and Volt Max provide four listening settings to choose from and come with dual directional microphones to help you hear and understand conversations in front of you. By comparison, Audien only offers one listening profile, no app capability, and no directional microphones. The NEO and NEO XS (which is 50% smaller than the NEO) are too small to accommodate directional microphones, but they both feature noise reduction and rechargeable batteries that last 17 or 18 hours (or longer) per charge, respectively. Learn more about MDHearing in our detailed MDHearing hearing aids review.

Best Invisible Fit 9.6 Excellent • Price per pair: $799–$2,950 Price per pair: $799–$2,950 • Hearing aid style: Completely-in-canal Hearing aid style: Completely-in-canal • For mild to moderate hearing loss For mild to moderate hearing loss 9.6 Excellent Visit Site Why We Chose Eargo sells three OTC models of completely-in-canal (CIC) hearing aids that are so small you can barely see them in your ear, making this brand our choice for “Best Invisible Fit.” Read our full review of Eargo hearing aids. Features Rechargeable battery: Yes

Yes Bluetooth and mobile app capabilities : Yes

: Yes Adjustment : App, tapping the hearing aid, or remote assistance

: App, tapping the hearing aid, or remote assistance Standard warranty : One year (Eargo 5, LINK by Eargo, SE, and 6) or two years (Eargo 7)

: One year (Eargo 5, LINK by Eargo, SE, and 6) or two years (Eargo 7) Financing available: Bread and Covered Care

Bread and Covered Care Purchasing options: Online, Best Buy, Victra-Verizon Pros & Cons Pros 45-day trial period One- to two-year warranty that covers unlimited repairs and one-time replacement Lifetime hearing specialist support Cons Bluetooth streaming available in one model only: LINK by Eargo Fairly short battery life Limited styles: CIC (Eargo 6, SE, and 7) and earbud (LINK by Eargo) Additional Details We liked the variety of tips and domes Eargo provided with the hearing aids we tested (see Figure 1), allowing users to find the fit most comfortable for them. We talked with Brian Murray, a hearing instrument specialist in Raleigh, North Carolina, who cautioned that people with certain types or degrees of hearing loss may need a BTE or RIC-style hearing aid rather than an ITE or CIC style. Read our hearing aids buyer’s guide for more information on the different degrees of hearing loss. *These are self-fitting models, so settings can also be customized to your preferences using the Eargo app You can use the Eargo mobile app to make adjustments and schedule remote support with an Eargo hearing specialist thanks to Bluetooth connectivity, but the hearing aids are too small to include the technology needed for streaming phone calls, music, or TV. Eargo 7 features Sound Adjust+ with Clarity Mode, which makes automatic sound adjustments as you move between environments for a clearer listening experience compared with the Eargo 6. You can make those adjustments yourself on the Eargo 5 by tapping on the hearing aid or using the app. The splash- and sweat-resistant LINK by Eargo is the first of the Eargo line to feature Bluetooth phone and music streaming, making it a good choice for active users. Learn more about Eargo from our Eargo hearing aid review.

Most User-Friendly 9.7 Excellent • Price per pair: $799–$999 Price per pair: $799–$999 • Hearing aid style: Receiver-in-canal (B1 or B2 Plus) or behind-the-ear (Lumen) Hearing aid style: Receiver-in-canal (B1 or B2 Plus) or behind-the-ear (Lumen) • For mild to moderate hearing loss For mild to moderate hearing loss 9.7 Excellent Visit Site Why We Chose All three self-fitting OTC Lexie hearing aid models can be adjusted using the Lexie app, so you can get the best listening experience possible in every environment. We found the Lexie app easy to use, the manual clear and simple, and customer service helpful, prompt, and friendly, making this brand our pick for the “Most User-Friendly” OTC hearing aid. Read our full review of Lexie hearing aids. Features Rechargeable battery: Yes (B2 Plus), No (Lumen and B1)

Yes (B2 Plus), No (Lumen and B1) Bluetooth and mobile app capabilities : Yes

: Yes Adjustment : App or buttons on the hearing aid

: App or buttons on the hearing aid Standard warranty : One year

: One year Financing available: Subscription plan

Subscription plan Purchasing options: Online, Best Buy, Walgreens, Walmart Pros & Cons Pros Available online and in stores Easy-to-use app with a variety of functions Unlimited remote support from Lexie hearing professionals Cons B1 and B2 Plus require an app for making adjustments to listening settings Additional Details If you’re new to hearing aids or aren’t comfortable using technology, look into the Lexie Lumen, which has the same hearing technology as the B1 and B2 Plus. This model comes with six listening profiles to choose from, or you can take a hearing test using the app, which will automatically adjust your Lumen hearing aids based on the results of your test. You don’t have as much control over small adjustments, but the app does more of the work for you, making it a great choice for someone who’s new to hearing aids. Another feature offered only in the Lumen is a telecoilⓘ A telecoil is a small copper wire built into a hearing aid that allows you to connect to a phone or loop system to bring audio directly to you. Loop systems are commonly found in theaters, places of worship, and public transportation. , also known as a T-coil or T-switch. Telecoils work with assistive-listening technology (called induction loop systems) in other sound equipment to help you hear more clearly. When activated in the hearing aid, the telecoil routes sounds directly to your hearing aids without the need for Bluetooth pairing. While the Lumen and B1 models only offer Bluetooth connectivity to access the app for making adjustments, the B2 Plus also allows you to stream phone calls from an iPhone. *While Lexie doesn’t offer a traditional financing option, the company does have a subscription plan. With a security payment and monthly fee, you can pay off your hearing aids over a 24-month period. You’ll end up paying $358–$426 more for your hearing aids with the subscription plan compared to buying them up front, but this may be a good option if you need to spread your payments out over time. Read our full Lexie hearing aids review.

Brands that didn’t make our best OTC hearing aid list

We chose the top seven OTC hearing aid brands through research and mystery shopping. Find out which others were top contenders, but didn’t make our list and why.

Nuheara HP Hearing Pro: HP Hearing Pro rechargeable Bluetooth hearing aids are self-fitting, FDA-cleared, ITE earbud-style OTC devices manufactured by Nuheara. Sony and HP Hearing Pro were close competitors for our “Best Earbud-Style” hearing aid. Sony outperforms in battery life with up to 26 hours, while the HP Hearing Pro only offers eight, and if you stream music or calls to your HP devices, you’ll reduce the battery life to five hours.

How much do OTC hearing aids cost?

OTC hearing aids range in price from $99 per pair to more than $3,000 per pair. The average price is expected to come down, though, as more manufacturers enter the market.

The federal government estimates Americans can expect to save up to $3,000 per pair compared to the average price of prescription hearing aids.

Our survey of 600 hearing aid users found that cost was at the forefront of respondents’ buying decisions. Price ranked as the No. 2 factor when customers were deciding which hearing aid to buy, right behind ease of use.

How to save money on OTC hearing aids

Look at the following ways to save money when you’re buying OTC hearing aids. Also read our review of the most affordable hearing aids to find budget hearing aids and more money-saving tips.

Watch for sales: Hearing aid companies run seasonal and holiday-related sales frequently. Once you’ve decided which brand and model you want to buy, check the website or retail store the week of a holiday to see if you can take advantage of a sale.

Match prices: Hearing aid manufacturers usually won’t match another brand’s prices because each brand and model is unique. But with OTC hearing aids now sold in retail stores, you can often ask one store to match another store’s lower price if you find the same brand and model at two different stores.

Search for discounts and financial assistance: In most cases Medicare doesn’t cover the cost of hearing aids, but you may be eligible for reduced-price or free hearing aids through other organizations. Some insurance companies give hearing aid allowances, and certain state Medicaid programs may cover some or all of the costs associated with hearing exams and devices.

Take advantage of payment plans: Most OTC and prescription hearing aid companies offer financing plans if you prefer paying a smaller amount each month rather than paying the full cost up front.

Use veterans hearing aid benefits: U.S. veterans can receive hearing exams, hearing aids, and hearing aid supplies free of charge if they are eligible for VA health care. Check with your local VA office to find out what benefits you have.

What to look for in an over-the-counter hearing aid

How do you decide which of the best non-prescription hearing aids will meet your needs? After 5,300 hours of research, our Reviews Team made a list of the best expert shopping advice they had to give on several important points. Here’s what to look for.

Style

OTC hearing aids are available in a variety of designs, from in-the-ear (ITE) to receiver-in-canal (RIC) and behind-the-ear (BTE) styles. Read our hearing aids buyer’s guide to learn more about different hearing aid styles.

This is the starting point for many people when thinking about which hearing aid is best for them. Not only for how it looks, but for how it feels in the ear. It’s important to buy a hearing aid that’s comfortable since you’ll be wearing it for eight or more hours every day.

Features and Technology

OTC hearing aids come in a wide range of models, from very basic devices to advanced hearing instruments that can be personalized to your hearing profile. It can be tempting to buy the most high-tech hearing aids available, but consider which features you’ll use before paying for them.

For instance, are you looking for OTC hearing aids with Bluetooth? The volume and settings on Bluetooth hearing aids can be adjusted using a smartphone app, but some people prefer making adjustments with buttons or dials on the hearing aid itself. Do you want hands-free calls? Some Bluetooth hearing aids can stream audio from your phone.

Also, consider your lifestyle. If you spend most of your time at home, in quiet environments, or in small groups of friends and family, a more basic and affordable hearing aid like Audien or Lexie or the least expensive MDHearing models may be fine for your needs.

But if you’re often in noisy environments that present listening challenges, you may want a higher-end device with more advanced sound processing abilities and options for customization to your hearing needs in each environment. Brands like Jabra Enhance, Eargo, and Lexie offer some of the best over-the-counter hearing aids with higher-end technology.

Battery type

Are you interested in disposable or rechargeable batteries? You’ll pay several hundred dollars more for rechargeability in most cases, but you may find the convenience is worth the extra cost.

Trial period

Because most OTC hearing aids don’t come with the option of seeing an audiologist in person for adjustments and support, it’s important to look for a brand offering a trial period to allow you time to make sure the hearing aids fit well and are helping with your hearing loss.

Most states require hearing aid dispensers to provide a trial period. To view a list of each state’s requirements, see the Hearing Loss Association of America.

Warranty

Warranty length is also important, as hearing aids are complex electronic devices. You’ll want to find out not only how long the standard warranty is, but also what it covers. Among OTC hearing aids, a one-year warranty covering manufacturer defects is common.

Some manufacturers include loss, damage, or wear and tear in their standard warranties. Jabra Enhance is a good example, with a three-year manufacturer’s warranty and three years of coverage for loss and damage.

Other brands provide a short and/or limited warranty, with the option to purchase extended warranty coverage. MDHearing and Lexie both offer this type of coverage.

Take a look back at Table 1 at the beginning of this review to compare the warranty lengths of every brand in this review.

Brand reputation

New manufacturers are emerging constantly in the rapidly changing OTC hearing aid market. Consumers need to know how to spot reputable companies and avoid handing their money over to those who are making false claims or selling devices that aren’t true hearing aids.

One of the best ways to find out if a company is registered with the FDA is to search the FDA establishment registration and device listing, which includes medical device registrations.

It’s also important to read independent customer OTC hearing aid reviews of any devices you’re interested in buying. Don’t take the company’s word for their reputation; check out sites like the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and TrustPilot to see what others have to say.

Read about ways to avoid OTC hearing aid scams for more information.

What are OTC hearing aids?

OTC hearing aids are FDA-regulated medical devices that can be bought directly from the manufacturer. You don’t need a hearing exam, prescription, or appointment with an audiologist to purchase OTC hearing aids.

OTC hearing aids are designed and best for people who:

Are age 18 and older with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss

Do not require a prescription or monitoring from a licensed hearing health professional

Can comfortably complete a hearing loss self-assessment

Will be able to independently control their hearing aid settings and software without assistance

According to the FDA’s final rule on OTC hearing aids passed in August 2022, this class of devices is appropriate for people over the age of 18 with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss.

We interviewed Jacquelyn C. J. Lovitt, Au.D., co-founder of Capital Institute of Hearing and Balance in Silver Spring, Maryland, to learn more about OTC hearing aids.



https://d2ozvnti1psmlp.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Hearing-Aid-Q5_NCOA_WorkshopMedia_3SHealth_HearingAidSummit_WMHS-375_FINAL-2-1-1.mp4

“Early intervention is key for the long-term health of your auditory system, [but] is often one of the last on folks’ health care checklists,” said Amy Sapodin, a doctor of audiology in New York City.

“The new category of OTC hearing devices is intended to increase accessibility and awareness for the need to treat hearing difficulty in its early stages, not just when it’s unlivable. It will also remove barriers to access for those who cannot afford prescription hearing aids.”

Where to buy OTC hearing aids

You can buy OTC hearing aids online and in stores that carry health care devices, such as Walgreens, Best Buy, and Walmart. Look for them in the pharmacy section.

FDA Regulation of OTC Hearing Aids

The FDA has developed a set of regulations that apply to all OTC hearing aids in order to ensure their safety for adults with mild to moderate hearing loss. These regulations outline details like how OTC hearing aids can be labeled, the degree to which they can magnify sounds, and how far they can be inserted in the ear.

The FDA has certain guidelines when it comes to the certified labeling on OTC hearing aid packaging. The most noticeable is the box that warns against the use of hearing aids for those younger than 18. Additional label requirements enforced by the FDA include:

Perceived symptoms of mild to moderate hearing loss

When to seek help from a hearing health professional

“Red-flag” conditions requiring a doctor’s attention

Manufacturer’s contact information

Information on the manufacturer’s return policy

Whether the hearing aids are used or rebuilt

What is needed to control the settings and customize the hearing aids to the user’s needs (e.g., mobile phone app or remote control)

You may see labels on hearing aids regarding their FDA certified registration, approval, or clearance. Products registered with the FDA have listed their manufacturing facility and provided information about their manufacturing process. FDA registration does not mean the FDA has tested a product or deemed it safe.

Hearing aids that have received 510(k) FDA approval or are labeled as FDA-cleared have completed a more rigorous process than those that are only FDA-registered. FDA registration applies to the facility that makes the devices, while FDA clearance or approval applies to the devices themselves.

Who are OTC hearing aids for?

Because they need to be self-fitted and self-adjusted, over-the-counter hearing devices are best for people who are comfortable with:

Using technology

Making adjustments on their own

Cleaning and maintaining their own devices

Communicating with remote audiology support

We spoke with Frank Lin, M.D., director of the Cochlear Center for Hearing and Public Health at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland. He noted that different people have different needs when it comes to hearing loss treatment.

“In treating hearing loss, there is technology and there are services. They’re two different things. For example, I can think of many of my patients in their seventies and eighties who theoretically could benefit from an OTC hearing aid, but they’re still going to need the assistance of an audiology or other health professional to help guide, counsel, and educate them.

“And I have other people, who are probably younger, who could get an OTC hearing aid and be fine. They don’t need my help or another audiologist’s help.

Hearing aids are not always the appropriate treatment for hearing loss. There are sometimes other issues that need to be addressed before you start using a hearing aid. A hearing care specialist has the equipment to determine your level of hearing loss better than an online hearing test can, and will physically examine your ears and go over your medical history to rule out any other problems, such as:

Sudden change or loss of hearing

Injury to the head or ear

Pain or discomfort in or around the ear

Fluid, blood, or pus in the ear

Tinnitus, a ringing sound in one or both ears

Earwax buildup or other obstructions in the ear

Potential side effects of OTC hearing aids

It’s normal to go through an adjustment period when you get new hearing aids. The brain needs time to get used to hearing all the sounds it’s been missing, which can be surprisingly exhausting for some people. Some hearing aid side effects you may experience can include:

A sore ear where the hearing aid sits

Irritated skin or itching inside your ear canal

Tinnitus

Anxiety

Headaches

Loud feedback sounds from the device

Since you’re not required to see a hearing professional when you buy OTC hearing aids, you may experience some of the above side effects due to improper placement of the hearing aid in your ear, or an ear dome that is too big or too small, among other things. You may also have an underlying health issue that can’t be treated with hearing aids and will instead need to be addressed by a doctor.

What hearing aid is best for my level of hearing loss?

People with mild to moderate hearing loss are the best candidates for OTC hearing aids. For those who have a higher than moderate level of hearing loss, it’s best to consult a hearing professional before purchasing OTC devices.

Here are the four degrees, or levels, of hearing loss:

Mild hearing loss: You have a hard time hearing soft sounds, like whispers, but can hear most normal speech unless you’re in a noisy or crowded environment.

You have a hard time hearing soft sounds, like whispers, but can hear most normal speech unless you’re in a noisy or crowded environment. Moderate hearing loss: You have trouble hearing normal levels of speech and miss a lot of what’s being said. It may seem to you that people are mumbling.

You have trouble hearing normal levels of speech and miss a lot of what’s being said. It may seem to you that people are mumbling. Severe hearing loss: You cannot hear others talking at normal levels but are able to hear some sounds that are loud, like lawnmowers.

You cannot hear others talking at normal levels but are able to hear some sounds that are loud, like lawnmowers. Profound hearing loss: You cannot hear any speech but can hear sounds that are very loud, like construction noise.

OTC vs. prescription hearing aids

OTC hearing aids Prescription hearing aids Regulated by FDA Yes Yes Levels of hearing loss covered Mild to moderate Mild, moderate, severe, and profound Average price $1,600* $4,600 Hearing exam required? No Yes Prescription required? No Yes Fitting appointment required? No Yes Purchasing options In retail stores, online, and in some hearing care clinics Hearing care clinics *Based on President Biden’s estimate that customers may save up to $3,000 compared to the average price of prescription hearing aids.

Over-the-counter hearing aids pros and cons

While OTC hearing aids are an exciting opportunity for more people to have access to affordable hearing aids, they can have drawbacks compared to prescription hearing aids. Let’s look at the pros and cons of OTC hearing aids.

Pros

Cost : The OTC hearing aids on the market are less expensive than prescription hearing aids, and the price is expected to drop even more due to increased competition.

: The OTC hearing aids on the market are less expensive than prescription hearing aids, and the price is expected to drop even more due to increased competition. Availability : OTC hearing aids are available online and in a few stores that carry health care devices. Retail chains that sell OTC hearing aids include Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens.

: OTC hearing aids are available online and in a few stores that carry health care devices. Retail chains that sell OTC hearing aids include Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens. Ease of use: OTC hearing aids are designed to be adjusted by the user. Manufacturers have made them easy to use right out of the box with clear instruction manuals, volume dials, and program settings that can be adjusted directly on the hearing aids—or in a smartphone app for some models. Our Reviews Team found that nearly every brand was easy to set up and use without professional assistance.

Cons

Limited in-person care : If you’re new to hearing aids or don’t feel at ease using technology, the lack of in-person care by a hearing specialist could be a drawback. Every brand except Audien offers remote support from audiologists or other hearing specialists, and you can also call or email your hearing aid manufacturer for help. But remote support doesn’t give you the option of having your hearing aid fitted in person with a specialist.

: If you’re new to hearing aids or don’t feel at ease using technology, the lack of in-person care by a hearing specialist could be a drawback. Every brand except Audien offers remote support from audiologists or other hearing specialists, and you can also call or email your hearing aid manufacturer for help. But remote support doesn’t give you the option of having your hearing aid fitted in person with a specialist. Fewer features : Because OTC hearing aids are less expensive than prescription hearing aids, they don’t include the most advanced hearing technology some top-of-the-line brands do. For instance, prescription brand Oticon uses machine learning to teach the hearing aid which sounds you hear most often and adjust itself accordingly. You won’t find that type of technology in an OTC hearing aid, but many people find they still have a high level of success with simpler OTC devices. If you have a specific type of hearing loss, such as one-sided hearing loss or tinnitus, you may need a more personalized prescription device.

: Because OTC hearing aids are less expensive than prescription hearing aids, they don’t include the most advanced hearing technology some top-of-the-line brands do. For instance, prescription brand Oticon uses machine learning to teach the hearing aid which sounds you hear most often and adjust itself accordingly. You won’t find that type of technology in an OTC hearing aid, but many people find they still have a high level of success with simpler OTC devices. If you have a specific type of hearing loss, such as one-sided hearing loss or tinnitus, you may need a more personalized prescription device. Not appropriate for all levels of hearing loss: Remember that OTC hearing aids are only approved for use in adults with mild to moderate hearing loss. If you’ve been told by a hearing specialist you have severe or profound hearing loss, you will need to get prescription hearing aids.

Why hearing aids are important

Hearing aids are meant to make speech more audible when you’re faced with hearing loss at any stage. Nearly 48 million Americans have some degree of hearing loss, but only one in five people who would benefit from hearing aids actually use one.

Most people choose not to seek assistance from hearing aids due to factors related to pricing, stigma, or because they don’t address the issue in a serious enough manner. But neglecting your hearing health for too long can affect your heart health, blood pressure, memory, and mental health down the line, as well as increasing your risk of falling.

Find out if you’re at an increased risk of falls with our Falls Free CheckUp, and whether you’re eligible for hearing aid assistance in your area with BenefitsCheckUp®.

Bottom line

OTC hearing aids are a significant step forward in making hearing loss treatment more accessible to millions of Americans. If you have mild to moderate hearing loss and budget is your primary concern, Audien is a low-cost hearing aid that may meet your needs.

For people who want a higher level of technology, customer care, and financing options, Jabra, Audien, MDHearing, Eargo, and Lexie are all good choices.

Frequently asked questions What is the difference between OTC hearing aids and prescription hearing aids? The main difference between OTC hearing aids and prescription hearing aids is that you can purchase OTC hearing aids from online and in-store retailers nationwide without a professional hearing assessment or prescription. In addition, OTC hearing aids are more affordable because the technology is designed for mild to moderate hearing loss, while prescription hearing aids are typically more expensive because they are designed with higher-end technology, features, and services that cater to severe or specific types of hearing loss. Are OTC hearing aids as good as prescription? Hearing aid technology has advanced rapidly in the past 10 years, making many of today’s OTC hearing aids perform better than the prescription hearing aids of a decade ago. OTC hearing aids can provide excellent sound processing and amplification for adults with mild to moderate hearing loss. Prescription hearing aids are more expensive than OTC hearing aids and contain more technologically advanced sound components because they treat more severe and profound cases of hearing loss. This means that they are more high-tech compared to OTC devices, as they need to address more difficult hearing health cases. OTC hearing aids are still a suitable choice for less-advanced hearing loss. How much do OTC hearing aids cost? The cost of OTC hearing aids ranges from $99 to more than $3,000. Basic hearing aids with less audiology support and fewer features are often cheaper than those with more tech-forward sound enhancements and in-depth customer care. Are OTC hearing aids returnable? A lengthy return policy is one of the primary features to look for in any OTC hearing aid you’re considering buying. It’s not a smart idea to buy one that doesn’t allow returns, because you may be stuck with a device you can’t use if it doesn’t fit well or help your hearing. Most OTC hearing aids provide at least a 30-day money-back guarantee, and hearing experts say it can take up to three weeks to adjust to your new hearing aids. Buying from a brand providing a 45-day or longer trial period will give you plenty of time to try them out and get them returned in time if they don’t work for you. Jabra Enhance, Lexie, and MDHearing all give you 45 days or more for a free trial. Can I get a hearing aid without an audiologist? Yes, you can buy OTC hearing aids without a hearing prescription or a visit to an audiologist. But experts recommend a hearing exam to rule out any medical conditions or other underlying reasons for your hearing loss, and to determine what level and type of hearing loss you’re experiencing. What companies are making OTC hearing aids? A variety of hearing aid manufacturers are moving into the OTC hearing aid market, including many that previously sold direct-to-consumer hearing aids. These brands include MDHearing, Eargo, Jabra Enhance, Lexie, and Audien, among others. Where can I buy OTC hearing aids near me? OTC hearing aids are available online and in local retail stores like Target, Sam’s Club, Walgreens, and Costco. Does Medicare or Medicaid cover hearing aids? Medicare A and B do not cover the costs of hearing exams, hearing aids, or hearing aid supplies, but some Medicare Advantage plans do. Check with your insurance provider to see if your plan includes hearing coverage. You can also use NCOA’s BenefitsCheckUp to see what other benefits you may qualify for. Do inexpensive hearing aids really work? Yes, inexpensive hearing aids work. Given that cheaper hearing aid models are more basic in design and function, they may be better suited for people who need to treat mild hearing loss. Note that as hearing aids increase in price, so do their features. For instance, inexpensive hearing aids may not offer rechargeable batteries or long battery lives, water resistance, or Bluetooth streaming. As you go up in price, these features are usually included. Additionally, you’ll see that more expensive hearing aids integrate more advanced sound technology to offer better background noise cancellation, as well as more listening environments and channels. Can I get hearing aids for under $300? Yes, you can find hearing aids for under $300. Audien offers multiple options within this price range, including a basic pair for $99. These affordable solutions ensure you can address your hearing needs without exceeding your budget.

Have questions about this review? Email us at reviewsteam@ncoa.org.

