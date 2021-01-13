Discover the convenience of online banking! Join the National Council on Aging, ONEgeneration Senior Enrichment Center, and Capital One for a free virtual workshop to learn:

The benefits of online banking

The security features that keep your money safe online

How real-time information can help you manage your money

The workshop includes 4 virtual sessions. Registration is free and covers all sessions. Once you register, you will receive emails before each session with instructions on how to participate.

Session 1: Getting Started with Online Banking

Tuesday, February 2 @ 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. PST

Session 2: Taking Security Seriously

Tuesday, February 9 @ 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. PST

Session 3: How to Use Online Bill Pay

Tuesday, February 16 @ 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. PST

Session 4: Monitor & Manage Your Funds Online with Alerts

Tuesday, February 23 @ 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. PST

