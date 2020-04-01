Program Updates from ACL CDSME and Falls Prevention Grantees During COVID-19

Explore plans for how to continue health promotion programs during COVID-19 from current Administration for Community Living CDSME and Falls Prevention grantees. This page will be updated on a rolling basis.

Helpful Resources

Chronic Disease Self-Management Education (CDSME) Programs By Grantee

Health Foundation of South Florida

Considering using the Mailed CDSMP Toolkit because it will be more user friendly for participants who are not technologically savvy.

Zoom may work for those who have the capacity to access it, but many of the older adults HFSF serves struggle economically, cannot afford remote access, and/or are not technologically savvy.

Mac Inc. (MD)

Conduct the Chronic Disease Self-Management Program (CDSMP), Diabetes Self-Management Program (DSMP), Cancer: Thriving & Surviving (CTS), and Chronic Pain Self-Management Program (CPSMP) via Zoom based on program referrals and participant IT connectivity.

Distribute the Mailed CDSMP Toolkit and follow-up by phone. Plan to include the required ACL surveys and support documents with the toolkit for review and collect responses by phone.

Continue PEARLS with new and existing clients by phone. Required paperwork will be mailed to participants for review and responses will be collected by phone.

Call Script for Check-ins During COVID-19

Template for Emergency Resources During COVID-19

Facts about Coronavirus Flyer

Helpful Hints to Manage Pandemic (Flyer or Mailer)

Partners in Care Foundation (CA)

Conduct CDSMP, DSMP, and CPSMP workshops via zoom, with the first launching at the end of April.

Distribute the Mailed CDSMP Toolkit and follow-up by phone.

Plan to use Survey Gizmo (HIPAA compliant) for data collection.

Rush University

Zoom Instructions for Virtual Program Participants

Conduct CDSMP workshops via zoom.

An additional staff member will be on the zoom meeting to assist with questions.

One of the leaders has been making reminder calls to participants, during which he walks through the instructions to set up a zoom call.

Most of the participants received workbooks at the first session, those who did not have received mailed copies.

Potential participants without internet/computer access are asked if they can borrow a device from a family member or friend. This is asked as part of the initial assessment. If not, it’s recommended they wait for in-person workshops to resume.

South Dakota State University

Conduct CPSMP via zoom.

Distribute the Mailed CDSMP Toolkit and follow-up by phone.

Continue implementation of the self-directed Walk with Ease program.

Plan to offer one registration for both virtual CPSMP and Walk with Ease (self-directed) as a wellness series during the pandemic.

Plan to use Eventbrite for registration and Question Pro for data collection.

Plan to have a “technical assistant” on all remote sessions in addition to the two program leaders to support use of zoom.

Using lessons learned from the Self-Management Resource Center’s virtual workshop pilot in Fall 2019.

Spectrum Generations (ME)

Spectrum Generations plans to send out the mailed CDSMP toolkit and use the following method for counting mailed toolkit completers:

Register each participant via phone or mail out the pre-participant survey with return postage Once registered, mail toolkit After 3-5 business days, call participant to be sure they received toolkit and review content. Set up a time to call participant the following week Follow the guidelines from SMRC by holding short conference calls with no more than four participants at a time, using a short script for each week. To be considered a completer, a certified facilitator will have talked with a participant 4 times within 6 weeks. On the last class (call) give participants post-survey or mail with return postage.

University of Missouri Arthritis and Osteoporosis Program

Distribute the Mailed CDSMP Toolkit and follow-up by phone instead of in-person CDSMP. Some program leaders are still in offices because they are based in health care systems and can support mailings.

Considering conducting CPSMP via video-conference. A local health care system is still interested in providing referrals.

Continue implementation of the self-directed Walk with Ease program.

Rescheduling CDSME curriculum update training for later dates.

University of North Carolina – Asheville

Distribute the Mailed CDSMP Toolkit and follow-up by phone instead of in-person CDSMP.

Possibly offer CDSME programs through distance technology and reschedule most in-person CDSME programs.

Continue implementation of the self-directed Walk with Ease program and reschedule group-based WWE programs.

Falls Prevention Programs By Grantee

Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative

Streaming Tai Chi and Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) via Facebook Live five times per day. All classes are recorded automatically and saved on the newsfeed.

A core administrative team manages the Facebook account and provides access to leaders conducting the classes.

Leaders are streaming classes from home while social distancing. There are a variety of backgrounds, which provides a “human touch.”

Participants must “follow” the organization’s Facebook page to join and all are asked to pre-register to complete data collection forms. Participants are asked to “like” or “comment” on the video during the class to acknowledge that they are watching.

Tracking Facebook Live metrics with Excel.

Some technical assistance has been needed to help people use Facebook Live, especially in rural areas. View investment in teaching participants how to use virtual tools as valuable even beyond the live programs.

