The YMCA’s Moving For Better Balance (MFBB) program is a falls prevention program developed by Fuzhong Li, PhD at the Oregon Research Institute with funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The program is led by a qualified instructor and teaches an eight-form routine of Tai Chi-based movements modified specially for falls prevention.
- Target audience: To qualify, participants must be 65 years or older, physically mobile, with impaired stability and/or mobility or 45 years or older, with a chronic condition that may impact stability and/or mobility. A Y membership is not required to participate therefore is not be used as an exclusionary criterion.
- Health outcomes: Moving For Better Balance works to improve balance, muscle strength, flexibility, and mobility to enhance overall physical health.
- Delivered by: Trained lay leader
- Program type: Group
- Format: In-person in community with at home practice (or remote during public health emergencies)
- Length: 11 or more sessions
- Training: In-person (or remote during public health emergencies)
- Professional required: No
- Accessibility adaptations available: Yes (varies by location)
- Cultural adaptations available: Yes (varies by location)
- Available in languages other than English: Varies by location
- Topic(s):
- Falls Prevention