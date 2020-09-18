The YMCA’s Moving For Better Balance (MFBB) program is a falls prevention program developed by Fuzhong Li, PhD at the Oregon Research Institute with funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The program is led by a qualified instructor and teaches an eight-form routine of Tai Chi-based movements modified specially for falls prevention.

Target audience: To qualify, participants must be 65 years or older, physically mobile, with impaired stability and/or mobility or 45 years or older, with a chronic condition that may impact stability and/or mobility. A Y membership is not required to participate therefore is not be used as an exclusionary criterion.

Health outcomes: Moving For Better Balance works to improve balance, muscle strength, flexibility, and mobility to enhance overall physical health.

Delivered by: Trained lay leader

Program type: Group

Format: In-person in community with at home practice (or remote during public health emergencies)

Length: 11 or more sessions

Training: In-person (or remote during public health emergencies)

Professional required: No

Accessibility adaptations available: Yes (varies by location)

Cultural adaptations available: Yes (varies by location)

Available in languages other than English: Varies by location

Varies by location Topic(s): Falls Prevention

