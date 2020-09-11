Workplace Chronic Disease Self-Management Workshop (virtual real time) is an interactive group workshop delivered via Zoom or similar virtual platform for employed people living with one or more physical or mental health chronic conditions such as arthritis, diabetes, heart disease, depression, etc. Participants learn the self-management skills to manage their conditions on a day to day basis (balancing work and home life, exercise, healthy eating, symptom management (pain, fatigue, sleep, shortness of breath, stress, and depression), weight loss, and communication skills. Core self-management skills taught include action planning, problem solving and decision making.

