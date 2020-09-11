Workplace Chronic Disease Self-Management Workshop (in person) is an interactive workshop for employed people living with one or more physical or mental health chronic conditions such as arthritis, diabetes, heart disease, depression, etc. Participants learn the skills to manage their conditions on a day to day basis: balancing work and home life, exercise, healthy eating, symptom management (pain, fatigue, sleep, shortness of breath, stress and depression), weight loss, and communication skills. Core self-management skills taught include action planning, problem solving and decision making.
- Target audience: Working adults living with one or more chronic conditions
- Health outcomes:
- Improved exercise and eating behaviors
- Reduced fatigue
- Delivered by: 2 trained peer facilitators
- Program type: Group
- Format: In-person
- Length: 2 weekly 1-hour sessions delivered over 6 weeks
- Training: In-person
- Professional required: No
- Accessibility adaptations available: Yes
- Cultural adaptations available: Yes
- Available in languages other than English: Spanish
- Topic(s):
- Chronic Disease
- Medication Management
- Nutrition
- Pain Management
- Physical Activity