Wellness Recovery Action Plan (WRAP®) is an evidence-based manualized group intervention for illness self-management delivered in a self-help group context (in-person or online). WRAP guides participants through the process of identifying and understanding their personal wellness resources (“wellness tools”), and then helps them to develop an individualized plan to use these resources to manage daily stress and symptoms.

Additional topic includes caregiver support.

Note: Track health promotion program guidance during COVID-19 regularly for updates to program implementation and training options. Programs traditionally implemented in-person may be temporarily allowable by telephone or online.