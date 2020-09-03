Wellness Recovery Action Plan (WRAP®) is an evidence-based manualized group intervention for illness self-management delivered in a self-help group context (in-person or online). WRAP guides participants through the process of identifying and understanding their personal wellness resources (“wellness tools”), and then helps them to develop an individualized plan to use these resources to manage daily stress and symptoms.
Additional topic includes caregiver support.
Note: Track health promotion program guidance during COVID-19 regularly for updates to program implementation and training options. Programs traditionally implemented in-person may be temporarily allowable by telephone or online.
- Target audience: WRAP is used primarily by people with mental illnesses of varying severity and people coping with various health issues (such as arthritis, diabetes, Hepatitis C, HIV)
- Health outcomes:
- Increased self-agency, self-esteem, and hopefulness
- Decreased anxiety and depression
- Enhanced social support
- Decreased dependency on utilization of formal health care support services
- Delivered by: Trained lay leader/facilitator
- Program type: Group
- Format: In-person in community, online
- Length: Group sessions meet:
- 2.5 hours sessions for 8 weeks with 8-12 participants
- 2 full days with 20-25 participants
- 3 full days with 25-50 participants
- Online interactive 4- week online sessions with individual assignments and participation in online discussion boards between sessions with 8-12 participants
- 2 trained and certified WRAP Facilitators
- Training: Online, in-person
- Professional required: No, WRAP Facilitators are trained in a standardized 5-day course by 2 Advanced Level WRAP Facilitators. Pre-requisite is attending a WRAP group and developing a personalized WRAP Plan. Advanced Level WRAP facilitators are trained in a 5-day course through Copeland Center for Wellness and Recovery, including required knowledge assessment, completion of 4 practicums, and submission of a mentoring plan. Pre-requisite is to complete a WRAP facilitator course, submission of a video overview of WRAP, and submission of at least 15 evaluations from at least 3 different facilitated WRAP groups. WRAP Facilitators and Advanced Level Facilitators must attend a refresher course at least once every 2 years.
- Topic(s):
- Substance Use
- Behavioral Health
- Cancer Survivors
- Chronic Disease
- Medication Management
- Pain Management