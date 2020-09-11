Tomando Control de Su Salud (adapted Chronic Disease Self-Management Program) in Person is an interactive Spanish language workshop delivered for those living with one or more physical or mental health chronic conditions such as arthritis, diabetes, heart disease, depression, etc. Participants learn the skills to manage their conditions on a day to day basis: exercise, healthy eating, symptom management (pain, fatigue, sleep, shortness of breath, stress and depression), weight loss, and communication skills. Core self-management skills taught include action planning, problem solving and decision making.

Health outcomes: (These are reported from the in-person studies.) Improved health behaviors (exercise, medication adherence, communication with health professionals) Reduced symptoms (pain, fatigue, shortness of breath, depression) Reduces health care utilization (ED visits, physician visits hospital days)

Length: 6 weekly 2.5 hours session

Cultural adaptations available: Yes. This program is culturally adapted from CDSMP but is not a direct translation.

Available in languages other than English: Portuguese (for other languages see Chronic Disease Self-Management)

Topic(s): Chronic Disease Falls Prevention Medication Management Nutrition Pain Management Physical Activity


