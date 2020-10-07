The TCARE® (Tailored Caregiver Assessment & Referral) system uses intelligent, predictive technology to precisely target & map interventions, reducing family caregivers’ burden & stress levels. Care professionals use TCARE’s web-based system to assess a family caregiver’s social determinants of health, identify specific risk factors related to stress and depression & create individualized, tailored care plans. By surfacing the right interventions, at the right time, TCARE helps every family caregiver better navigate their caregiving journey. TCARE leverages machine learning and Artificial Intelligence technology to 1) assess the unpaid family caregiver, 2) determine risk/stress points, 3) link to local community resources.
- Target audience: TCARE partners with MCO’s, MLTSS Plan, State Units on Aging, Area Agencies on Aging, Long Term Care insurance carriers, and health systems. Older American’s Act National Family Caregiver Support Program III-E
- Health outcomes:
- Reduction of caregiver stress burden levels.
- Reduced caregiver Identity Discrepancy reduction
- Reduced caregiver intention for nursing home placement
- Reduced caregiver Depressive Symptoms
- Reduced caregiver relationship burden
- Delivered by: Care Manager/Care Coordinator
- Program type: Individual
- Format: Telephonic, Online, In-person
- Length: Ongoing
- Training: Web-based
- Professional required: Yes
- Accessibility adaptations available: Yes
- Cultural adaptations available: Yes
- Available in languages other than English: Spanish, French, Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, Vietnamese
- Topic(s):
- Alzheimer’s Disease/Dementia
- Behavioral Health
- Care Transitions
- Chronic Disease
- Falls Prevention