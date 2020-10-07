The TCARE® (Tailored Caregiver Assessment & Referral) system uses intelligent, predictive technology to precisely target & map interventions, reducing family caregivers’ burden & stress levels. Care professionals use TCARE’s web-based system to assess a family caregiver’s social determinants of health, identify specific risk factors related to stress and depression & create individualized, tailored care plans. By surfacing the right interventions, at the right time, TCARE helps every family caregiver better navigate their caregiving journey. TCARE leverages machine learning and Artificial Intelligence technology to 1) assess the unpaid family caregiver, 2) determine risk/stress points, 3) link to local community resources.

