The Stress-Busting Program is a multi-component program focusing on support, problem-solving, education, and stress management for family caregivers. The program content includes stress and the impact of long term stress, managing difficult behaviors/conditions, grief, loss, and depression, coping strategies, positive thinking, taking care of yourself, and choosing a path to wellness. Each week a different stress management technique is demonstrated. The program was originally developed for caregivers caring for someone with dementia, but there are now adaptations available for chronic illness, and Spanish language. In addition, all programs are available in an online format or meeting room format.

Additional topic includes caregiver support.

Note: Track health promotion program guidance during COVID-19 regularly for updates to program implementation and training options. Programs traditionally implemented in-person may be temporarily allowable by telephone or online.