The core feature of a SAIL Program is a community-based fitness class that meets 3 times weekly for one hour. The fitness class includes warm-up, aerobics, balance, strength training and stretching exercises that can be done in a seated or standing position. Periodic Fitness Checks track general mobility, arm strength and leg strength. Two SAIL Guides provide written education that focuses on fall prevention. SAIL Program Leaders are directors of one or more SAIL Programs in a community. An Advanced Certification for SAIL Program Leaders provides the “master trainer” designation to support and disseminate SAIL Programs in a geographic region.

Note: Track health promotion program guidance during COVID-19 regularly for updates to program implementation and training options. Programs traditionally implemented in-person may be temporarily allowable by telephone or online.