¡Sí, Yo Puedo! is a culturally tailored 7-week program comprised of an orientation session (Week 1) followed by the 6-week diabetes self-management education lessons (Weeks 2-7). Classes are approximately two hours in length. Each lesson module is made up of 9 to 10 activities. ¡Sí, Yo Puedo! utilizes the social cognitive theory and the self-regulation model as its theoretical foundation to promote behavior change.
Note: Track health promotion program guidance during COVID-19 regularly for updates to program implementation and training options. Programs traditionally implemented in-person may be temporarily allowable by telephone or online.
- Target audience: Tailored for Spanish-speaking, lower-literate Hispanic/Latinos adult over the age of 18 with self-reported diagnosis of type 2 diabetes (T2D). Program also appropriate for bilingual speaking Hispanic/Latinos.
- Health outcomes:
- Improved diabetes self-care skills
- Enhanced diabetes self-efficacy
- Increased diabetes-related knowledge
- Delivered by: Trained health professionals, certified diabetes educators (CDE), and/or certified community health workers (CHW)
- Program type: Group
- Format: In-person in community and online
- Length: 6 to 10 sessions (face-to-face or online/virtual)
- Training: Online and/or in-person
- Professional required: No
- Accessibility adaptations available: No
- Cultural adaptations available: Yes
- Available in languages other than English: Spanish
- Topic(s):
- Behavioral Health
- Chronic Disease
- Medication Management
- Nutrition
- Physical Activity