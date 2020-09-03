SHARE is an evidence-based care planning counseling intervention for persons living with early-stage dementia and their family caregivers. Participants work with a SHARE Counselor to identify care values and preferences for care, and engage sources of support, (i.e., family, friends, and service providers). This unique program is designed to help families build a balanced and realistic plan of care for the future.

Additional topics include caregiver support, care values and preferences; care planning; and self-care.

Note: Track health promotion program guidance during COVID-19 regularly for updates to program implementation and training options. Programs traditionally implemented in-person may be temporarily allowable by telephone or online.