REACH-TX is an evidence-based skills-training and support program for dementia caregivers based on the Resources for Enhancing Alzheimer’s Caregiver Health II (REACH II) intervention, optimized for delivery within community settings. REACH-TX provides risk assessment, education, skills training, support, and more to address common issues related to dementia caregiving to reduce stress and improve well-being. REACH-TX is delivered by a trained Dementia Care Specialist over 2-6 in-person contacts over a 6-month period using A Caregiver’s Notebook, an easy-to-use, customizable resource to facilitate intervention delivery. REACH-TX has been demonstrated to maintain similar therapeutic benefits to REACH II in a large community implementation.

Target audience: REACH-TX is intended for family and friend caregivers of persons living with Alzheimer’s disease & related dementias (ADRD) in community setting including assisted living facilities.

Delivered by: Trained and certified Dementia Care Specialists

Individual Format: In-person. Combination of in-person in the caregiver’s home or a community location, and telephone sessions.

Length: 6-10 sessions. The number of suggested in-person therapeutic contacts for caregivers ranges from 2 to 6 over a 6-month period based on the Risk Appraisal Measure (RAM) score, a brief 16-item measure based on the original REACH II risk assessment. The RAM assesses personal/ environmental challenges that could contribute to negative caregiver outcomes and increase the risk of placement for the person with dementia. The RAM also helps determine key domain areas of focus for the caregiver and Dementia Care Specialist during in-person contacts. Telephone therapeutic session are added as needed. On average, the number of therapeutic contacts fall in the 6-10 range.

Training: In-person. A standardized training plan and materials have been created by the program developer who can be contacted to arrange a group training. REACH-TX trainings take 1.5 days and equip participants with the information, skills-training, and practice needed to implement the program with fidelity.

Professional required: No

Accessibility adaptations available: No

Cultural adaptations available: Yes

Available in languages other than English: Spanish

Spanish Topic(s): Alzheimer’s Disease/Dementia Behavioral Health



Program Contact: Alan B. Stevens, PhD (Alan.Stevens@BSWHealth.org)