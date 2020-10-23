PrepareforYourCare.org (PREPARE) is an online resource that helps people begin the important process of preparing for medical decision making. Using video stories and easy-to-read language, PREPARE helps people explore their personal values and preference and learn how to discuss them with family, friends, and medical providers. PREPARE also offers easy-to-read advance directives in English and Spanish for all 50 US states, a movie version that can be used for in-person or virtual group visits, and guides for facilitators.

Additional topic includes caregiver support.

Target audience: The target audience includes any English- or Spanish-speaking older adult and their family and friends.

In two randomized controlled trials among 1400 English and Spanish-speaking older adults with chronic conditions, PREPARE plus an easy to read advance directive compared to an advance directive alone —without additional clinician and/or system-level interventions—, resulted in (Sudore, et al. JAMA Internal Medicine): Delivered by: PREPARE is a direct-to-consumer program that may also be used in group events by community or clinical instructors or leaders.

Program type: Group and individual

Format: In-person at home, in-person in community, online, telephone, by mail

Length: 1-5 sessions

Training: Online, in-person, telephone. PREPARE was designed to be used by individuals at home, on their own, without additional training. Community-based organizations (CBO's) can also use PREPARE in the way that best fits their own local environment. For example, given the recent COVID-pandemic, several CBO's are successfully hosting video-based PREPARE Group Movie visits with the use of our PREPARE Movie Event Toolkits. Other organizations, may prefer to hand out or mail the PREPARE pamphlets or advance directives to their members. Each of these materials have been vetted and shown efficacy.

Professional required: No

Accessibility adaptations available: Yes. All PREPARE materials were designed for accessibility and ease of use. For example, PREPARE uses large text written at the 5th grade reading level, voice aloud narration options for all PREPARE website text, and closed captioning for all PREPARE videos.

Cultural adaptations available: Yes. We have worked extensively with diverse community advisors to develop and refine PREPARE. Advisors include experts in relevant fields (i.e., geriatrics, palliative care, health literacy, and behavior change) and individuals from the target population, including English- and Spanish-speaking older adults and caregivers and individuals from community organizations. These advisors provide ongoing input from a multitude of perspectives to enhance PREPARE's applicability to a broad audience of diverse older adults.

Available in languages other than English: Yes. The PREPARE online program is written with simple language in English and Spanish. The easy-to-read advance directives are available for all 50 states in English and Spanish. In CA, NY, NJ, TX the advance directives are also available in Chinese, and in CA they are also available in Arabic, Armenian, Farsi, Khmer, Korean, Russian, Tagalog, and Vietnamese). We also offer PREPARE pamphlets in English, Spanish, and Chinese that describe PREPARE and advance care planning.

Topic(s): Alzheimer's Disease/Dementia Behavioral Health Cancer Survivors Care Transitions Chronic Disease

Program Contact: To contact the PREPARE team, please send an email message to: info@prepareforyourcare.org