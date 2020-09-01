Powerful Tools for Caregivers classes help caregivers take better care of themselves while caring for a friend or relative. There are over 4,600 trained Class Leaders teaching the class at different locations around the United States, as well as in Canada and Korea. The curriculum is available in English, French, Korean, and Spanish. The caregiver class is available online or in-person, depending on location.
Additional topic includes caregiver self-care.
Note: Track health promotion program guidance during COVID-19 regularly for updates to program implementation and training options. Programs traditionally implemented in-person may be temporarily allowable by telephone or online.
- Target audience: Family caregivers of adults with chronic conditions, separate script for caregivers of children with special health and behavioral needs and/or grandparents raising grandchildren with special needs.
- Health outcomes:
- Improves self-care behaviors
- Improves management of emotions e.g. guilt, anger, and depression
- Improves self-efficacy in caregiving role
- Improves use of community resources
- Delivered by: Co-led by certified professionals and/or volunteers
- Program type: Group
- Format: In-person or online options
- Length: Six weekly sessions
- Training: In person or online
- Professional required: No
- Accessibility adaptations available: Online option
- Cultural adaptations available: Gender-neutral materials development – in process
- Available in languages other than English: 6-week class script available in English, Spanish, French, and Korean. Companion book to class available in English and Spanish.
- Topic(s):
- Behavioral Health