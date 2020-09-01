Powerful Tools for Caregivers classes help caregivers take better care of themselves while caring for a friend or relative. There are over 4,600 trained Class Leaders teaching the class at different locations around the United States, as well as in Canada and Korea. The curriculum is available in English, French, Korean, and Spanish. The caregiver class is available online or in-person, depending on location.

Additional topic includes caregiver self-care.

Note: Track health promotion program guidance during COVID-19 regularly for updates to program implementation and training options. Programs traditionally implemented in-person may be temporarily allowable by telephone or online.