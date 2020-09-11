Positive Self-Management Program (virtual real time) is an interactive workshop for people with HIV/AIDS delivered via Zoom or similar virtual platform. Participants learn skills on how to best integrate medication regimens into daily life so they can be taken consistently, techniques to deal with problems such as frustration, fear, fatigue, pain and isolation, appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength, flexibility, and endurance, communicating effectively with family, friends, and health professionals, nutrition, evaluating symptoms, advanced directives, sex, intimacy and disclosure. Core self-management skills taught include action planning, problem solving and decision making.

Target audience: Adults, 18 years or older with HIV/AIDS

Delivered by: 2 trained peer facilitators

6 weekly 2.5 hours session

Medication Management Nutrition Physical Activity


