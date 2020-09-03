The Program to Encourage Active, Rewarding Lives (PEARLS) is a national evidence-based program for late-life depression. PEARLS brings high quality mental health care to community-based organizations that reach vulnerable older adults. Sessions take place in the client’s home, or other community setting, and focus on brief behavioral techniques. PEARLS counselors empower individuals to take action and make lasting changes so they can lead more active and rewarding lives.

Other topics include depression, problem solving treatment (PST), behavioral activation (BA), and social activities.

Note: Track health promotion program guidance during COVID-19 regularly for updates to program implementation and training options. Programs traditionally implemented in-person may be temporarily allowable by telephone or online.