The Otago Exercise Program (OEP) consists of 17 strength and balance exercises and a walking program, performed three times a week by the older adult in the home, outpatient, or community setting. Exercises can be done individually or in a group setting. Studies demonstrate OEP participants experience a 35 – 40% reduction in falls. The program is most effective for frail older adults. It is recommended for frail older adults that a Physical Therapist (PT) assess and prescribe the initial exercises. The older adult does the exercises independently three times a week and completes a series of 4 visits with the PT, PT Assistant, or the appropriate provider over an 8-week period, and then transitions to a self-management phase for 4 – 10 months. During the self-management phase, the older adult continues to independently do the exercises, and has the opportunity to check in with their program provider via monthly phone calls, and an optional face to face check in at 6 months. There are opportunities for Physical Therapists to collaborate with community providers to support dissemination and implementation of the OEP.

Additional topic includes strength and balance exercises.

Note: Track health promotion program guidance during COVID-19 regularly for updates to program implementation and training options. Programs traditionally implemented in-person may be temporarily allowable by telephone or online.