On the Move (OTM) is a group-based exercise program for older adults, designed to target key principles of the biomechanics and motor control of walking. The program contains a warm-up, stepping patterns, walking patterns, strengthening exercises, and cool-down exercises. The warm-up and cool down contain gentle range of motion exercises and stretches for the legs and trunk. The unique stepping and walking patterns promote the timing and coordination of stepping and are integrated with the phases of the gait cycle. Patterns are goal-oriented and progressed in difficulty to continually challenge participants. The classes are two times per week, for 12 weeks, for a total of 24 classes. Each class lasts approximately 50-60 minutes.

Note: Track health promotion program guidance during COVID-19 regularly for updates to program implementation and training options. Programs traditionally implemented in-person may be temporarily allowable by telephone or online.