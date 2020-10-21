Mind Over Matter: Healthy Bowels, Healthy Bladder (MOM) is a researched and proven program designed to give women the tools they need to take control of bladder and bowel leakage. Join a MOM workshop and learn strategies for preventing or lessening symptoms including information-sharing, group activities, simple exercises, and dietary changes. With practice, these new skills are proven to help you avoid or reduce leakage so you can keep doing the things that matter most to you.

Health outcomes: At 4 months, 71% of treated women vs 23% of women in the control group reported improved urinary Incontinence on Patient Global Impression of Improvement, with 39% vs 5% reported much improved; At 4 months, regarding bowel incontinence, 55% of treated women vs 27% of women in the control group improved on Patient Global Impression of Improvement, with 35% vs 11% reporting much improvement; Treated women improved significantly more than women in the control group on all validated instruments of incontinence severity, quality of life, and self-efficacy.

Delivered by: 1 Trained Female Facilitator

Group Format : In-person in community & online

Training: Online(2021) & In-person . Training has 4 components for the trainees to complete to be certified: Conduct to assigned Practice Facilitations in the trainings, pass an Essential Elements quiz, and complete and pass a Fidelity Coaching Session during first workshop.

No Accessibility adaptations available: Yes

Cultural adaptations available: Yes: Currently not spoken language, but health care practices, names in examples and stories, as long as they feature the same driving point.

Program Contact: Shannon Myers, mom@wihealthyaging.org