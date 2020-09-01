HomeMeds is an important medication safety intervention that is a perfect means for attracting contracts with health plans, health systems and provider groups. It is relatively easy to implement and affordable. The program activities consist of:

In-home collection of comprehensive medication inventory, interview related to adherence and potential adverse effects (falls, dizziness, confusion), documentation of 2-position vital signs

Entry of medication and other assessment information into web-based HomeMeds software

Review by pharmacist (or nurse practitioner or physician) of any alerts for potential medication-related problems

Recommendations for medication changes made to prescriber(s) and/or client/family

Training provided either in person or online for staff doing the home visit and medication assessment. Startup and program design consultation required. Monthly license fee for access to software.

Note: Track health promotion program guidance during COVID-19 regularly for updates to program implementation and training options. Allowable implementation methods during COVID include telephonic collection methods through Zoom, FaceTime or over the phone.

Target audience: Older adults and people with chronic conditions treated with medications

Delivered by: Coach, nurse, social worker/mental health therapist, pharmacist, community health worker, anyone trained to go into the home and do assessments

Individual Format: In-person at home, telephone, online (video conference)

One home visit and any needed follow-up with pharmacist, provider and client/family Training: online, in-person

Yes, pharmacist, nurse practitioner or physician to review any alerts of potential medication-related problems and communicate with client, family and prescribers Accessibility adaptations available: Yes

No Available in languages other than English: No available languages other than English currently within the online assessment however, we do have the data collection form, which is main component of the assessment, and information flyers about HomeMeds in Spanish

*Allowable implementation methods during COVID include telephonic collection methods through Zoom, FaceTime or over the phone.