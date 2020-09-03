The purpose of the Healthy Moves for Aging Well program is to help older frail adults maximize their independence by building strength, increasing flexibility, and helping reduce the risk of falls. The program accomplishes this goal through in-home assessments, education and motivational support which:
- Assess seniors’ ability and readiness to safely participate in an in-home exercise program;
- Teach frail seniors a series of basic exercises they can complete in their homes; and
- Follow-up using motivational interviewing that engages seniors in setting and meeting exercise goals.
Note: Track health promotion program guidance during COVID-19 regularly for updates to program implementation and training options. Programs traditionally implemented in-person may be temporarily allowable by telephone or online.
- Target audience: Adults 65+ who are currently enrolled in a care management program that includes an ongoing, problem-solving relationship with a care manager. Participant criteria includes assistance with 2-4 ADLs, motivation to participate and ability to stand unassisted or with caregiver assistance.
- Health outcomes:
- Participants (n = 338) had statistically significant declines in the number of falls and level of pain. These declines were found among participants who improved their exercise performance
- Decrease in depression (from n=484 to n=371)
- 78% of those who completed the study said they were very or somewhat likely to continue exercising without a motivational coach
- A 76% client retention rate
- Delivered by: Coach, Trained Care Consultant, Other: Home Health Workers, Meals on Wheels Providers
- Program type: Individual
- Format: In-Person at Home
- Length: 6-10 Sessions
- Training: In-Person
- Professional required: Yes, Person certified as a Motivational Interviewing Trainer; Person certified as an Older Adult Exercise Specialist
- Topic(s):
- Physical Activity
- Falls Prevention
- Pain Management