The purpose of the Healthy Moves for Aging Well program is to help older frail adults maximize their independence by building strength, increasing flexibility, and helping reduce the risk of falls. The program accomplishes this goal through in-home assessments, education and motivational support which:

Assess seniors’ ability and readiness to safely participate in an in-home exercise program;

Teach frail seniors a series of basic exercises they can complete in their homes; and

Follow-up using motivational interviewing that engages seniors in setting and meeting exercise goals.

Note: Track health promotion program guidance during COVID-19 regularly for updates to program implementation and training options. Programs traditionally implemented in-person may be temporarily allowable by telephone or online.