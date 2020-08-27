Healthy IDEAS is an evidence-based program that integrates depression awareness and management into existing case management services provided to older adults. This program addresses depression in older adults often occurring with chronic illness and other losses later in life. Depression can negatively affect older adults’ quality of life and ability to function. Healthy IDEAS screens older adults for symptoms of depression, educates older adults and caregivers about depression, links older adults to primary care and mental health providers and empowers older adults to manage their depression through a behavioral activation approach that encourages involvement in meaningful activities.

Note: Track health promotion program guidance during COVID-19 regularly for updates to program implementation and training options. Programs traditionally implemented in-person may be temporarily allowable by telephone or online.