HealthMatters™ Program is an evidence-based health promotion program for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). Through our community-academic partnerships, we aim to provide high quality evidence-based and evidence-informed health promotion programs and training for people with IDD and their supports in health-friendly communities.

Target audience : Target audience includes people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and their support persons who are employed in day/residential/employment community-based programs serving people with IDD (direct support professionals, Case managers, Licensed social workers, Health care professionals, Community health workers, Certified fitness instructors, Lay leaders, Students).

Health outcomes: Outcomes (Efficacy University-Based Clinical Trial) – Adults with IDD in Intervention group – Participation in HealthMatters TM Program led to improved attitudes and psychosocial outcome among people with IDD (Heller, et al., 2004; Rimmer, et al., 2004). Increased exercise attitudes Increased exercise self-efficacy Increased exercise outcome expectations Increased life satisfaction Increased cardiovascular fitness, strength and endurance Decreased cognitive–emotional barriers Outcomes (Effectiveness Community Based Train the Trainer Project) – Certified staff in CBOs can effectively implement a HealthMatters TM Program for people with IDD with improved outcomes (Marks, Sisirak, & Chang, 2013). Increased perceived health behaviors Increased exercise self-efficacy Increased nutrition/activity knowledge Increased cholesterol & glucose Increased fitness (flexibility) Increased exercise & nutrition socio-environmental supports Outcomes (Effectiveness Community Based Train the Trainer Project) – Certified staff in CBOs can also benefit from training and implementing a HealthMatters TM Program for people with IDD with improved outcomes (Marks, Sisirak, Chang, & Murphy, 2019). Increased social/environmental supports for nutrition Increased exercise outcome expectations Increased nutrition outcome expectations Increased fruit and vegetable intake Increased knowledge of fruit and vegetable intake recommendations Increased stages of change for eating fruits and vegetables

Delivered by: 1-3 Certified Instructor, at least one Certified instructor per 1-4 participants with IDD

Program type: Group. Some case management organizations have implemented programs to individuals.

Format: In-person at home, in-person in community recreational centers, worksites, and day programs. Due to COVID-19 HealthMatters TM Program is now being offered with a hybrid approach using a virtual platform.

Length: HealthMatters™ Program: Certified Instructor Workshop Webinar (6 hours, 90 minutes over 3 days, 90 minutes offline work) Health Matters: The Exercise and Nutrition Health Education Curriculum for People with Developmental Disabilities (Curriculum) 12-Week HealthMatters™ Program– three 1.5-2h sessions per week (4-6 hours per week) for 12 weeks, total 36 lessons

Training: Online (In-person training available upon request)

Training: Online (In-person training available upon request)

Professional required: No

Accessibility adaptations available: Yes, incorporating principles of Universal Design and Universal Design Instruction.

Cultural adaptations available: Yes

Not at this time Topic(s): Alzheimer’s Disease/Dementia Behavioral Health – advocacy Chronic Disease Falls Prevention Medication Management Nutrition Pain Management Physical Activity

