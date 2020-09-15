HealthMatters™ Program is an evidence-based health promotion program for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). Through our community-academic partnerships, we aim to provide high quality evidence-based and evidence-informed health promotion programs and training for people with IDD and their supports in health-friendly communities.

  • Target audience: Target audience includes people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and their support persons who are employed in day/residential/employment community-based programs serving people with IDD (direct support professionals, Case managers, Licensed social workers, Health care professionals, Community health workers, Certified fitness instructors, Lay leaders, Students).
  • Health outcomes:
    • Outcomes (Efficacy University-Based Clinical Trial) – Adults with IDD in Intervention group – Participation in HealthMattersTM Program led to improved attitudes and psychosocial outcome among people with IDD (Heller, et al., 2004; Rimmer, et al., 2004).
      • Increased exercise attitudes
      • Increased exercise self-efficacy
      • Increased exercise outcome expectations
      • Increased life satisfaction
      • Increased cardiovascular fitness, strength and endurance
      • Decreased cognitive–emotional barriers
    • Outcomes (Effectiveness Community Based Train the Trainer Project) – Certified staff in CBOs can effectively implement a HealthMattersTM Program for people with IDD with improved outcomes (Marks, Sisirak, & Chang, 2013).
      • Increased perceived health behaviors
      • Increased exercise self-efficacy
      • Increased nutrition/activity knowledge
      • Increased cholesterol & glucose
      • Increased fitness (flexibility)
      • Increased exercise & nutrition socio-environmental supports
    • Outcomes (Effectiveness Community Based Train the Trainer Project) – Certified staff in CBOs can also benefit from training and implementing a HealthMattersTM Program for people with IDD with improved outcomes (Marks, Sisirak, Chang, & Murphy, 2019).
      • Increased social/environmental supports for nutrition
      • Increased exercise outcome expectations
      • Increased nutrition outcome expectations
      • Increased fruit and vegetable intake
      • Increased knowledge of fruit and vegetable intake recommendations
      • Increased stages of change for eating fruits and vegetables
  • Delivered by: 1-3 Certified Instructor, at least one Certified instructor per 1-4 participants with IDD
  • Program type: Group. Some case management organizations have implemented programs to individuals.
  • Format: In-person at home, in-person in community recreational centers, worksites, and day programs. Due to COVID-19 HealthMattersTM Program is now being offered with a hybrid approach using a virtual platform.
  • Length:
    • HealthMatters™ Program: Certified Instructor Workshop Webinar (6 hours, 90 minutes over 3 days, 90 minutes offline work)
    • Health Matters: The Exercise and Nutrition Health Education Curriculum for People with Developmental Disabilities (Curriculum) 12-Week HealthMatters™ Program– three 1.5-2h sessions per week (4-6 hours per week) for 12 weeks, total 36 lessons
  • Training: Online (In-person training available upon request)
  • Professional required: No
  • Accessibility adaptations available: Yes, incorporating principles of Universal Design and Universal Design Instruction.
  • Cultural adaptations available: Yes
  • Available in languages other than English: Not at this time
  • Topic(s):
    • Alzheimer’s Disease/Dementia
    • Behavioral Health – advocacy
    • Chronic Disease
    • Falls Prevention
    • Medication Management
    • Nutrition
    • Pain Management
    • Physical Activity