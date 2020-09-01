The Florida BRITE Project uses evidence-based screening tools and methods to screen older adults to identify non-dependent substance use or prescription medication issues and to provide effective service strategies prior to their need for more extensive or specialized substance abuse treatment. BRITE providers are trained in the use of the screening tools and how to administer “brief interventions” that assist the individual to look at their use of substances that put them at risk for health-related issues. BRITE is based on the national SBIRT initiative (Screening, Brief Intervention, and Referral to Treatment).

Note: Track health promotion program guidance during COVID-19 regularly for updates to program implementation and training options. Programs traditionally implemented in-person may be temporarily allowable by telephone or online.