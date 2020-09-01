Developed by Brookside Research & Development with support from the National Institute on Aging of the National Institutes of Health, FallsTalk is a one to six-month personalized behavior change intervention for individuals at risk for falls. The intervention program requires: a) evidence-based fall risk screening and a standardized FallsTalk interview which creates various customized intervention components and reports; b) daily log training; c) telephone check-ins; d) follow-up interview and log review. The intervention can be provided by a single staff member or a team of 1-3 trained Facilitators. FallsTalk is delivered in two one-on-one in-person or remote sessions and three or more telephone check-in calls, utilizing easy-to-use software (provided). Additionally, FallsTalk software components can be used to establish the foundation for an organization’s falls prevention efforts, or to enhance existing services. The included software serves as an organizational infrastructure, eliminating duplication of effort, increasing staff communication and promoting coordination of screening, referral and intervention services within and between entities.

Note: Track health promotion program guidance during COVID-19 regularly for updates to program implementation and training options. Programs traditionally implemented in-person may be temporarily allowable by telephone or online.