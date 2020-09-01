Developed by Brookside Research & Development with support from the National Institute on Aging of the National Institutes of Health, FallScape is a one to six-month personalized multimedia behavior change intervention for individuals at risk for falls. The intervention requires: a) evidence-based fall risk screening and a standardized FallsTalk interview; b) FallScape interactive multimedia training; c) daily log training; d) telephone check-ins; e) follow-up interview and log review; f) FallScape interactive multimedia evaluation. The intervention can be provided by a single staff member or a team of 1 to 4 trained Facilitators. FallScape is delivered in 2 to 4 one-on-one in-person or remote sessions and three or more telephone check-in calls utilizing easy-to-use software and multimedia resources (provided). FallScape is built upon a foundation of FallsTalk, the included software can serve as an organizational infrastructure, eliminating duplication of effort, increasing staff communication and promoting coordination of screening, referral and intervention services within and between entities.
Note: Track health promotion program guidance during COVID-19 regularly for updates to program implementation and training options. Programs traditionally implemented in-person may be temporarily allowable by telephone or online.
- Target audience: Adults 50+ who have fallen OR are experiencing regular loss of balance AND are at risk for falls OR express concern about falls. The FallScape multimedia behavioral intervention can beused with diverse older adults in a wide variety of settings. Free screening training and referral software is provided for one support person for each trained Facilitator.
- Health outcomes:
- Improve recognition of fall threats (personal traits and circumstances that could cause a fall) and self-efficacy
- Increase falls prevention behaviors and falls self-management skills
- Enhance fall threat recognition and prevention behaviors with multimedia
- Prevent participant falls and reduce fall risk
- Delivered by: Trained lay leader/facilitator
- Program type: Individual
- Format: In-person at home, in-person in community, telephone or online (video conference)
- Length: FallScape requires: a) evidence-based fall risk screening and a standardized FallsTalk interview (10-30 minutes); b) FallScape interactive multimedia training (one-30-40 or two-15-20 minute sessions); c) daily log training (5-15 minutes); d) a minimum of three telephone check-ins (2-10 minutes each); e) follow-up interview and log review (10-30 minutes); f) FallScape interactive multimedia evaluation (10- 20 minutes). Approximately 90-165 minutes of contact time are required to provide a complete FallScape multimedia behavioral intervention.
- Training: In-person training is mandatory for experience with multimedia components and program fidelity. FallsTalk training must be completed first.
- Professional required: Yes, one or two days which must be completed separately. FallsTalk training and demonstration of competency are required before FallScape training can begin (see course outline on website). FallScape training is a pre-requisite for Advanced FallScape (day 2). FallScape training is offered at various sites or can be delivered on-site for groups by custom arrangement. FallsTalk training can be completed by interactive webinar.
- Accessibility adaptations available: Yes, FallScape is especially appropriate for mobility-impaired, house bound, group-shy or temporarily chair/bed-bound participants. The FallScape multimedia components are particularly helpful for individuals with cognitive impairment. Development of FallsTalk for delivery by Caregivers or Care Partners is in the final stages of development.
- Cultural adaptations available: Yes, the FallsTalk behavioral intervention is a person-centered approach and the FallScape multimedia components can be customized to address the Participant’s lifestyle, environment and limitations (FallScape Advanced training required). Facilitators who have experience working with individuals from different cultures can easily provide a culturally appropriate intervention.
- Available in languages other than English: No
- Topic(s):
- Falls Prevention