Developed by Brookside Research & Development with support from the National Institute on Aging of the National Institutes of Health, FallScape is a one to six-month personalized multimedia behavior change intervention for individuals at risk for falls. The intervention requires: a) evidence-based fall risk screening and a standardized FallsTalk interview; b) FallScape interactive multimedia training; c) daily log training; d) telephone check-ins; e) follow-up interview and log review; f) FallScape interactive multimedia evaluation. The intervention can be provided by a single staff member or a team of 1 to 4 trained Facilitators. FallScape is delivered in 2 to 4 one-on-one in-person or remote sessions and three or more telephone check-in calls utilizing easy-to-use software and multimedia resources (provided). FallScape is built upon a foundation of FallsTalk, the included software can serve as an organizational infrastructure, eliminating duplication of effort, increasing staff communication and promoting coordination of screening, referral and intervention services within and between entities.

Note: Track health promotion program guidance during COVID-19 regularly for updates to program implementation and training options. Programs traditionally implemented in-person may be temporarily allowable by telephone or online.