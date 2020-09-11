Diabetes Self-Management Program (virtual real time) is an interactive group workshop delivered via Zoom or similar virtual platform. Recognized by the American Diabetes Association as a Diabetes Support Program. This is for adults living with type 2 diabetes. Participants learn the skills to manage their diabetes on a day to day basis: exercise, healthy eating, symptom management (fatigue, sleep, stress, depression, hypoglycemia), weight loss, communication skills, how to manage sick days, importance of glucose monitoring and about other necessary tests. Core self-management skills include action planning, problem solving and decision making. Content meets all ADA and ADCES standards. 

  • Target audience: Adults, 18 years and older, living with type 2 diabetes
  • Health outcomes: (Data taken from large national study done virtually and in person)
    • Improved health behaviors (exercise, medication adherence, communication with health professionals, role function)
    • Reduced  HbA1c
    • Increased adherence to advised examinations (eye, foot, kidney)
    • Improved  symptoms (hypoglycemia, depression,  fatigue, sleep problems)
    • Reduced health care  costs
  • Delivered by: 2 trained peer facilitators
  • Program type: Group
  • Format: Highly interactive group session offered via Zoom or similar platform
  • Length: 6 weekly 2.5  hour sessions
  • Training: In-person or virtual
  • Professional required: No
  • Accessibility adaptations available: Yes 
  • Cultural adaptations available: Yes 
  • Available in languages other than English: Spanish, Chinese
  • Topic(s):
    • Medication Management
    • Nutrition
    • Physical Activity