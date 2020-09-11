Diabetes Self-Management Program (virtual real time) is an interactive group workshop delivered via Zoom or similar virtual platform. Recognized by the American Diabetes Association as a Diabetes Support Program. This is for adults living with type 2 diabetes. Participants learn the skills to manage their diabetes on a day to day basis: exercise, healthy eating, symptom management (fatigue, sleep, stress, depression, hypoglycemia), weight loss, communication skills, how to manage sick days, importance of glucose monitoring and about other necessary tests. Core self-management skills include action planning, problem solving and decision making. Content meets all ADA and ADCES standards.

Target audience: Adults, 18 years and older, living with type 2 diabetes

Adults, 18 years and older, living with type 2 diabetes Health outcomes: (Data taken from large national study done virtually and in person) Improved health behaviors (exercise, medication adherence, communication with health professionals, role function) Reduced HbA1c Increased adherence to advised examinations (eye, foot, kidney) Improved symptoms (hypoglycemia, depression, fatigue, sleep problems) Reduced health care costs

(Data taken from large national study done virtually and in person) Delivered by: 2 trained peer facilitators

2 trained peer facilitators Program type: Group

Group Format: Highly interactive group session offered via Zoom or similar platform

Highly interactive group session offered via Zoom or similar platform Length: 6 weekly 2.5 hour sessions