Diabetes Self-Management Program (in person) is an interactive in-person group workshop. Recognized by the American Diabetes Association as a Diabetes Support Program. This is for adults living with type 2 diabetes. Participants learn the skills to manage their diabetes on a day to day basis: exercise, healthy eating, symptom management (fatigue, sleep, stress, depression, hypoglycemia), weight loss, communication skills, how to manage sick days, importance of glucose monitoring, and about other necessary tests. Core self-management skills taught include action planning, problem solving and decision making. Content meets all ADA and ADCES standards.
- Target audience: Adults, 18 years and older, living with type 2 diabetes
- Health outcomes: (Data taken from large national study done virtually and in person)
- Improved health behaviors (exercise, medication adherence, communication with health professionals, role function)
- Reduced HbA1c
- Increased adherence to advised examinations (eye, foot, kidney)
- Improved symptoms (hypoglycemia, depression, fatigue, sleep problems)
- Reduced health care costs
- Delivered by: 2 trained peer facilitators
- Program type: Group
- Format: Highly interactive group session
- Length: 6 weekly 2.5 hour sessions
- Training: In-person
- Professional required: No
- Accessibility adaptations available: Yes
- Cultural adaptations available: Yes
- Available in languages other than English: Chinese,Spanish. See Manejo Personal de Su Diabetes (Spanish Diabetes Self-Management Program)
- Topic(s):
- Diabetes Medication Management
- Nutrition
- Physical Activity