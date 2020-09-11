Diabetes Self-Management Mailed Tool Kit (with or without telephone scripts) is an interactive workshop delivered by mailed tool kit with materials that may be supplemented with six weekly scripted group telephone calls for 3-6 people on each call. For adults living with type 2 diabetes. Participants learn the skills to manage their diabetes on a day to day basis: exercise, healthy eating, symptom management (fatigue, sleep, stress, depression, hypoglycemia), weight loss, communication skills, how to manage sick days, importance of glucose monitoring and about other necessary tests. Core self-management skills include action planning, problem solving and decision making. Content meets all ADA and ADCES standards.

: Adults, 18 years and older, living with type 2 diabetes, especially those who cannot or will not use the internet. Health outcomes: (Data taken from large national study done virtually and in person) Improved health behaviors (exercise, medication adherence, communication with health professionals, role function) Reduced HbA1c Increased adherence to advised examinations (eye, foot, kidney) Improved symptoms (hypoglycemia, depression, fatigue, sleep problems) Reduced health care costs

Individual or small groups of 3-6 Format: Materials received through the mail (book, self-test, tip sheets, exercise CD or MP3, My Diabetes Plate magnet) with or without six weekly 45-60- minute small group phone calls.

Spanish. See Manejo Personal de Su Diabetes (Spanish Diabetes Self-Management Program) Topic(s): Medication Management Nutrition Physical Activity

