Chronic Pain Self-Management Workshop (virtual real time) is an interactive group workshop delivered via Zoom or similar virtual platform for those living with chronic pain such as arthritis, backpain, neck pain, headache, or pelvic pain. Participants learn the skills to manage their pain on day to day basis: exercise, healthy eating, cognitive pain management, as well as how to deal with such concerns as fatigue, sleep problems, difficult emotions, weight loss, communicating with family, friends, and coworkers. Core self-management skills taught include action planning, problem solving and decision making.

Target audience: Adults, 18 years and older, living with chronic pain.

Adults, 18 years and older, living with chronic pain. Health outcomes: Less pain: (Improved quality, problem, severity) Other outcomes: (Less depression, less dependency, increased self-efficacy, improved in role behaviors and life satisfaction)

Delivered by: 2 trained peer facilitators

Group Format: Online (Interactive virtual groups using Zoom or similar platforms)

Spanish, French, Canadian Topic(s): Medication Management Nutrition Pain Management Physical Activity

