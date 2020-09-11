Chronic Pain Self-Management Workshop (In-person) is a workshop for those living with chronic pain such as arthritis, backpain, neck pain, headache, or pelvic pain. Participants learn the skills to manage their pain on day to day basis: exercise, healthy eating, cognitive pain management. as well as how to deal with such concerns as fatigue, sleep problems, difficult emotions, weight loss, communicating with family, friends, and coworkers. Core self-management skills taught include action planning, problem solving and decision making.

  • Target audience: Adults, 18 years and older, living with chronic pain.
  • Health outcomes:
    • Less pain: (Improved quality, problem, severity)
    • Other outcomes: (Less depression, less dependency, increased self-efficacy, improved role behaviors and life satisfaction)
  • Delivered by: 2 trained peer facilitators
  • Program type: Group
  • Format: In-person
  • Length: 6 weekly, 2.5-hour sessions
  • Training: In-person
  • Professional required: No
  • Accessibility adaptations available: Yes
  • Cultural adaptations available: Yes
  • Available in languages other than English: Spanish, French Canadian
  • Topic(s):
    • Medication Management
    • Nutrition
    • Pain Management
    • Physical Activity