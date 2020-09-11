Chronic Pain Self-Management Mailed Tool Kit (with or without scripted telephone support) is an interactive workshop delivered by mailed tool kit with materials that may be supplemented with six weekly scripted group telephone calls for 3-6 people on each call. For those living with chronic pain such as arthritis, backpain, neck pain, headache, or pelvic pain. Participants learn the skills to manage their pain on day to day basis: exercise, healthy eating, cognitive pain management, as well as how to deal with such concerns as fatigue, sleep problems, difficult emotions, weight loss, communicating with family, friends, and coworkers. Core self-management skills taught include action planning, problem solving and decision making.

Adults, 18 years and older, living with chronic pain. Health outcomes: Data from the arthritis tool kit which is no longer available, and the CDSMP tool kit as well as in person CPSMP studies) Less pain Other outcomes: Less depression, less dependency, increased self-efficacy, and improved role/activity limitation

Individual or small groups of 3-6 Format: By mail and telephone. Materials are received through the mail (book, self-test, tip sheets, exercise and relaxation CDs or MP3s) with or without six weekly 45-60- minute small group phone calls.

Optional 6 weekly 45-60 minute sessions for those receiving phone calls Training: In-person or virtual (same training as for CPSMP leaders)

No Accessibility adaptations available: Yes

Yes Available in languages other than English: No

