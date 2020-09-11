Chronic Disease Self-Management Workshop (Online in real-time) is an interactive group workshop delivered via Zoom or similar virtual platform for those living with one or more physical or mental health chronic conditions such as arthritis, diabetes, heart disease, depression, etc. Participants learn the skills to manage their conditions on a day to day basis: exercise, weight loss, healthy eating, symptom management (pain, fatigue, sleep, shortness of breath, stress and depression), weight loss, and communication skills. Core self-management skills taught include action planning, problem solving and decision making.
- Target audience: Adults, 18 years and older, living with one or more chronic conditions
- Health outcomes: (These are reported from the in-person studies.)
- Improved health behaviors (exercise, medication adherence, communication with health professionals)
- Reduced symptoms (pain, fatigue, shortness of breath, depression)
- Reduced health care utilization (ED visits, physician visits hospital days)
- Delivered by: 2 trained peer facilitators
- Program type: Group
- Format: Interactive virtual groups using Zoom or similar platforms
- Length: 6 weekly, 2.5-hour sessions
- Training: In-person or virtual
- Professional required: No
- Accessibility adaptations available: Yes
- Cultural adaptations available: Yes
- Available in languages other than English: French Canadian, Chinese, French, Italian, Hmong, Hindi, Russian, Vietnamese, Arabic, Creole-Haitian, Finnish, Danish, Samoan, Tongan. For Spanish and Portuguese see Tomando Control de Su Salud.
- Topic(s):
- Chronic Disease
- Falls Prevention
- Medication Management
- Nutrition
- Pain Management
- Physical Activity