Chronic Disease Self-Management Workshop (In-person) is an interactive workshop for those living with one or more physical or mental health chronic conditions such as arthritis, diabetes, heart disease, depression, etc. Participants learn skills to manage their conditions on a day to day basis: exercise, healthy eating, symptom management (pain, fatigue, sleep, shortness of breath, stress and depression), weight loss, and communication skills. Core self-management skills taught include action planning, problem solving and decision making.

Target audience: Adults, 18 years and older, living with one or more chronic conditions

Health outcomes: Improved health behaviors (exercise, medication adherence, communication with health professionals) Reduced symptoms (pain, fatigue, shortness of breath, depression) Reduced health care utilization (ED visits, physician visits hospital days)

Delivered by: 2 trained peer facilitators

Program type: Group

Group Format: In person

Length: 6 weekly, 2.5-hour sessions

Training: In-person

Professional required: No

Accessibility adaptations available : Yes

Cultural adaptations available: Yes

Yes Available in languages other than English: French Canadian, Chinese, French, Italian, Hmong, Hindi, Russian, Vietnamese, Arabic, Creole-Haitian, Finnish, Danish, Samoan, Tongan. For Spanish and Portuguese see Tomando Control de Su Salud.

Topic(s): Chronic Disease Falls Prevention Medication Management Nutrition Pain Management Physical Activity


