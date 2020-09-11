Chronic Disease Self-Management Mailed Tool Kit (with or without telephone scripts) is an interactive English language workshop delivered by mailed tool kit with materials that may be supplemented with six weekly scripted group telephone calls for 3-6 people on each call. For those living with one or more physical or mental health chronic conditions such as arthritis, diabetes, heart disease, depression, etc. Participants learn the skills to manage their conditions on a day to day basis: exercise, healthy eating, symptom management (pain, fatigue, sleep, shortness of breath, stress and depression), weight loss, and communication skills. Core self-management skills taught include action planning, problem solving and decision making.

Adults, 18 years and older, living with one or more chronic conditions, especially those who cannot or will not use the internet. Health outcomes: Improved health behaviors (exercise, medication adherence, communication with health professionals) Reduced symptoms (depression, activity limitation, days physical health not good, days mental health not good, (for those with diabetes, hypoglycemia) Reduced health care utilization (ED visits, physician visits )

1 trained peer facilitator (only if telephone calls are used) Program type: Individual or small groups of 3-6

By mail, telephone Materials received through the mail (book, self-test, tip sheets, exercise and relaxation CDs or MP3s) with or without six weekly 45-60-minute small group phone calls. Length: Optional, 6 weekly 45-60-minute sessions for those receiving phone calls.

See Tomando Control de Su Salud Tool Kit for Spanish Topic(s): Chronic Disease Falls Prevention Medication Management Nutrition Pain Management Physical Activity

