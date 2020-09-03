The Care Transitions Intervention® is also known as the CTI® and the Skill Transfer Model®. During a 4-week program, patients with complex care needs and family caregivers receive specific tools and work with a Transitions Coach®, to learn self-management skills that will ensure their needs are met during the transition from hospital to home. This is a low-cost, low-intensity evidence-based intervention comprised of a home visit and three phone calls.

Other topics include self-management, patient navigation, and patient-centered.

  • Target audience: Patients and family caregivers undergoing transitions across care settings (Medicare, Medicaid, Dual Eligible, Commercial, Uninsured) and all age ranges
  • Health outcomes:
    • Reduced hospitalization rate
    • Improved patient activation score
    • Patient identified personal goal creation and attainment
  • Delivered by: Trained Transitions Coaches® can be RN, MSW/LCSW, OT, Paramedics
  • Program type: Individual
  • Format: In-Person at Home
  • Length: Four weeks
  • Training: In-Person, in special cases training is offered in a virtual platform
  • Professional required: Preferred not required. A Transitions Coach® must have a good understanding of the local health system to transfers their skills to patients and families (but do not do their skills for the patient)
  • Accessibility adaptations available: No
  • Cultural adaptations available: The program has successfully implemented in all 50 states of the US, as well as parts of Canada, Australia, and Singapore. Trained Transitions Coaches localize the model when implementing.
  • Available in languages other than English: The training is in English. Coaches who can speak other languages can implement this program to non-English speaking clients. 
  • Topic(s):
    • Care Transitions
    • Chronic Disease
    • Medication Management