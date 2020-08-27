CAPABLE is a program developed at the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing for older adults to safely age in place. The approach teams a nurse, an occupational therapist and a handy worker to modify the home environment. The program emphasizes the strengths of the older adults themselves to help them set goals and improve safety and independence.

Online clinician training and implementation support is available for organizations interested in beginning CAPABLE programs. Programs are typically a partnership among community based, health and/or housing organizations due to the interprofessional team required. The Johns Hopkins CAPABLE team provides ongoing clinician and implementation support. Evaluation and sustainability guidance is also available.

Additional topic includes caregiver support.

Note: Track health promotion program guidance during COVID-19 regularly for updates to program implementation and training options. Programs traditionally implemented in-person may be temporarily allowable by telephone or online.