Cancer Thriving and Surviving (In-person) is a workshop for cancer survivors who have completed their major cancer treatments. Participants learn skills to deal with problems such as fear of recurrence, changes in body image, frustration, fatigue, pain, isolation, poor sleep and living with uncertainty, appropriate exercise for regaining and maintaining flexibility, and endurance, making decisions about treatment and complementary therapies, communicating effectively with family, friends, and health professionals, nutrition, setting priorities, relationships. Core skills taught include action planning, problem solving and decision making.

Target audience: Adults, 18 years and older who are managing cancer or are in remission

Adults, 18 years and older who are managing cancer or are in remission Health outcomes: Improved communication with providers Less depression More energy Better sleep Less stress

Delivered by: 2 trained peer facilitators

2 trained peer facilitators Program type: Group

Group Format: In person

In person Length: 6 weekly, 2.5-hour sessions

6 weekly, 2.5-hour sessions Training: In-person

In-person Professional required: No

No Accessibility adaptations available: Yes

Yes Cultural adaptations available: Yes

Yes Available in languages other than English: Spanish

Spanish Topic(s): Medication Management Nutrition Pain Management Physical Activity

