BRI Care Consultation™ is a care-coaching program, owned by the Benjamin Rose Institute on Aging (BRIA), for older and younger adults with chronic health conditions/disabilities and their family or friend caregivers. It is delivered via telephone, mail, and email by trained care consultants. The core components of the Program include: 1) assessment, 2) action planning, and 3) ongoing maintenance and support. Through nearly two decades of research, BRI Care Consultation has been proven to provide the ongoing coaching and support needed for people with chronic conditions and their family caregivers. The Program helps families by increasing awareness and use of community resources, providing health and care-related information, and strengthening the family care network. Benjamin Rose Institute on Aging provides licensing, training, technical assistance, and maintenance of the web-based Care Consultation Information System (CCIS) that guides the evidence-based components of the Program to organizations delivering BRI Care Consultation.
Additional topic includes caregiver support.
Note: Track health promotion program guidance during COVID-19 regularly for updates to program implementation and training options. Programs traditionally implemented in-person may be temporarily allowable by telephone or online.
- Target audience: BRI Care Consultation targets adults with chronic physical, mental, and/or cognitive health conditions. It has proven effectiveness with persons with dementia, depression, and multiple other chronic health conditions. It has also known to be effective with Veteran populations, specifically those with a dementia-related diagnosis or other chronic health conditions. Care consultants can work with the caregiver, the person with the condition, or both depending on each unique situation
- Health outcomes:
- Fewer hospital re-admissions
- Fewer emergency department visits
- Less care-related strain (less health deterioration, relationship strain, isolation, and feeling trapped)
- Fewer unmet needs
- Delivered by: Trained care consultant
- Program type: Individual
- Format: Online, telephone, by mail
- Length: Minimum of six (6) months. The recommended length is ongoing.
- Training: Online
- Professional required: Yes, trained care consultants with at least a bachelor’s degree in social work, nursing, or other health-related fields.
- Topic(s):
- Alzheimer’s Disease/Dementia
- Behavioral Health
- Care Transitions
- Chronic Disease