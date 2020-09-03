BRI Care Consultation™ is a care-coaching program, owned by the Benjamin Rose Institute on Aging (BRIA), for older and younger adults with chronic health conditions/disabilities and their family or friend caregivers. It is delivered via telephone, mail, and email by trained care consultants. The core components of the Program include: 1) assessment, 2) action planning, and 3) ongoing maintenance and support. Through nearly two decades of research, BRI Care Consultation has been proven to provide the ongoing coaching and support needed for people with chronic conditions and their family caregivers. The Program helps families by increasing awareness and use of community resources, providing health and care-related information, and strengthening the family care network. Benjamin Rose Institute on Aging provides licensing, training, technical assistance, and maintenance of the web-based Care Consultation Information System (CCIS) that guides the evidence-based components of the Program to organizations delivering BRI Care Consultation.

Additional topic includes caregiver support.

Note: Track health promotion program guidance during COVID-19 regularly for updates to program implementation and training options. Programs traditionally implemented in-person may be temporarily allowable by telephone or online.