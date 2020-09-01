Bingocize® strategically combines the game of bingo, exercise, and/or health education. Trained lay leaders may select between three separate 10-week units that focus on exercise-only, exercise and falls prevention, or exercise and nutrition. Each unit includes a leader’s script for each session and participants’ materials. Groups of participants play Bingocize® twice per week, with each 45-60 minute session consisting of exercises (range of motion, balance, muscle strengthening, and endurance exercises) and/or health education questions. The program can be delivered using a traditional bingo game along with printed curriculum lay leader and participants’ materials or lay leaders and participants can use a mobile app to play Bingocize® in-person or remotely.
Note: Track health promotion program guidance during COVID-19 regularly for updates to program implementation and training options. Programs traditionally implemented in-person may be temporarily allowable by telephone or online.
- Target audience: The program targets sedentary, older adults at all physical and mental ability levels in a variety of settings including certified nursing facilities, assisted living, independent living, and community senior centers.
- Health outcomes:
- Improved lower/upper body strength, gait, balance, and range of motion,
- Improved aspects of cognition (executive function),
- Increased social engagement,
- Improved knowledge of falls risk reduction and nutrition
- Improved patient activation.
- Delivered by: Trained Lay Leader
- Program type: Group
- Format: In-Person or online
- Length: 11 or more sessions
- Professional required: No
- Accessibility adaptations available: No
- Cultural adaptations available: No
- Available in languages other than English: Spanish (Other languages to come in future)
- Topic(s):
- Alzheimer’s Disease/Dementia
- Falls Prevention
- Nutrition
- Physical Activity