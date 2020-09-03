Better Choices, Better Health® is an on-line interactive version of the Chronic Disease Self-Management Program (CDSMP).

2 hours per week for 6 weeks

Participants log on at their convenience 2 – 3 times per week for a total of about 2 hours per week, participants do not need to log on at the same time

Program is offered on a dedicated website utilizing discussion boards and weekly lessons

Approximately 25 people per workshop. All interactions between facilitator and participants take place online

All information is private and anonymous