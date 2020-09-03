Better Choices, Better Health® is an on-line interactive version of the Chronic Disease Self-Management Program (CDSMP).

  • 2 hours per week for 6 weeks
  • Participants log on at their convenience 2 – 3 times per week for a total of about 2 hours per week, participants do not need to log on at the same time
  • Program is offered on a dedicated website utilizing discussion boards and weekly lessons
  • Approximately 25 people per workshop. All interactions between facilitator and participants take place online
  • All information is private and anonymous
  • Target audience: Adults with one or more chronic conditions.
  • Health outcomes:
    • Cost savings of $815 in the year post workshop
    • Decrease in A1C for those with >9 on entry of 0.93% and 1.27% at 6 and 12 months post enrollment
    • Lower depression
    • Improved medication adherence
  • Delivered by: Trained lay leader/facilitator
  • Program type: Group
  • Format: Online
  • Length: 6 weeks, about 1.5 – 2 hours per week, typically in 20 to 30-minute segments
  • Training: Online
  • Professional required: No, mentor supports lay peer who facilitate the workshop 
  • Topic(s):
    • Physical Activity
    • Chronic Disease
    • Medication Management
    • Pain Management