Better Choices, Better Health® is an on-line interactive version of the Chronic Disease Self-Management Program (CDSMP).
- 2 hours per week for 6 weeks
- Participants log on at their convenience 2 – 3 times per week for a total of about 2 hours per week, participants do not need to log on at the same time
- Program is offered on a dedicated website utilizing discussion boards and weekly lessons
- Approximately 25 people per workshop. All interactions between facilitator and participants take place online
- All information is private and anonymous
- Target audience: Adults with one or more chronic conditions.
- Health outcomes:
- Cost savings of $815 in the year post workshop
- Decrease in A1C for those with >9 on entry of 0.93% and 1.27% at 6 and 12 months post enrollment
- Lower depression
- Improved medication adherence
- Delivered by: Trained lay leader/facilitator
- Program type: Group
- Format: Online
- Length: 6 weeks, about 1.5 – 2 hours per week, typically in 20 to 30-minute segments
- Training: Online
- Professional required: No, mentor supports lay peer who facilitate the workshop
- Topic(s):
- Physical Activity
- Chronic Disease
- Medication Management
- Pain Management