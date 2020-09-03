AEA Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program (Land based) is a recreational group exercise program on land that includes a variety of exercises that can be performed sitting, standing or lying on the floor. Programs offer multiple components to help reduce pain and stiffness, and to maintain or improve mobility, muscle strength and functional ability. Endurance-building routines, relaxation exercises and health education topics are also included.

Note: Track health promotion program guidance during COVID-19 regularly for updates to program implementation and training options. Programs traditionally implemented in-person may be temporarily allowable by telephone or online.