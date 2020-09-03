AEA Arthritis Foundation Aquatic Program is a recreational group exercise program conducted in warm water (a minimum of 83 degrees F) that consists of two levels, Basic and Plus, to accommodate different ability levels. Exercises in the Basic level improve range of motion, muscle strength and endurance; the Plus level offers more variety and progressions. Programs offer multiple components to help reduce pain and stiffness, and to maintain or improve mobility, muscle strength and functional ability. Endurance-building routines, relaxation exercises and health education topics are also included.

Note: Track health promotion program guidance during COVID-19 regularly for updates to program implementation and training options. Programs traditionally implemented in-person may be temporarily allowable by telephone or online.