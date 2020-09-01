Active Living Every Day (ALED) is an evidence-based behavior change program. The approach is unique because it addresses the root causes of inactivity rather than simply prescribing exercise. The program allows the flexibility of being offered independently or in conjunction with existing community-based physical activity programs. Using facilitated group-based problem-solving methods to integrate physical activity into everyday living, participants learn the skills they need to become and stay physically active:

Identifying and addressing barriers to physical activity

Increasing self-confidence about becoming physically active

Creating realistic goals and rewards for physical activity

Developing social support

Recovering from lapses in physical activity

The program is based on the research study Project Active conducted at The Cooper Institute, and several subsequent studies. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, National Council on Aging, Arthritis Foundation, National Recreation and Park Association, Administration for Community Living/Administration on Aging, and National Institutes of Health (NIH) have funded or recommend Active Living Every Day, due to its strong research base.

Additional topics include evidence-based, lifestyle focus, worksite wellness.

Note: Track health promotion program guidance during COVID-19 regularly for updates to program implementation and training options. Programs traditionally implemented in-person may be temporarily allowable by telephone or online.