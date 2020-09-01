Active Choices is an evidence-based health behavior change program developed by a team of behavioral scientists, led by Dr. Abby King, at the Stanford Prevention Research Center (SPRC), Stanford University School of Medicine, with the input of experts in the areas of Medicine, Public Health, Exercise Science, Nutritional Science, and Psychology.

The Active Choices program was originally developed as a stand-alone telephone-based, “light touch” advising program that can be used by health professionals and staff as well as trained volunteer or peer mentors to increase regular health-enhancing physical activity in diverse groups of adults, including older adults. Active Choices interventions have also been developed and successfully tested for improving healthy diets (with a focus on increasing fruit and vegetable intake and decreasing saturated fat intake), and for stress management (with a focus on learning active coping strategies and relaxation techniques).

Active Choices is a 6-month to 12-month individualized program that can be delivered by telephone or through online meeting platforms (e.g., Zoom). It provides remote guidance, feedback and support while offering adults the flexibility to choose when and where to undertake their physical activity. This individualized approach to physical activity facilitates long-term exercise participation with a minimal amount of in-person contact.

Note: Track health promotion program guidance during COVID-19 regularly for updates to program implementation and training options. Programs traditionally implemented in-person may be temporarily allowable by telephone or online.

Reasoning behind the program design and elements

Many midlife and older Americans prefer to engage in leisure-time physical activity in or around their homes, or in other locations of their choosing.

Research has demonstrated the safety and effectiveness of telephone- supervised physical activity regimens for a range of populations, including middle-aged and older women and men.

Research also has shown the utility of the telephone as an effective, convenient, and flexible delivery channel to provide physical activity advice and support, regardless of what type or format of physical activity is chosen. The convenience of the telephone as the main method for delivering exercise advice, as well as the typical brevity of such contacts (e.g., 10- to 15-minute telephone calls) can free up staff time and availability to reach larger numbers of participants with an individualized program.

Additional topic includes caregiver support.

Target audience: While most Active Choices studies to date have targeted adults ages 35 years and older, the Active Choices population could potentially be used with adults of any age.