Senior Center Month Spotlights Organizations’ Vital Connections During Pandemic

Pivot to one-on-one outreach and online service helps millions of older adults stay healthy and safe

Arlington, VA (September 1, 2020) – This September, the National Council on Aging (NCOA) is celebrating National Senior Center Month with the theme Senior Centers: Delivering Vital Connections – underscoring the critical role senior centers play in keeping older adults healthy, secure, and connected in our communities, especially during times of crisis.

From the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of senior centers in urban, suburban, and rural neighborhoods have been a lifeline for vulnerable older adults facing hunger, illness, and social isolation. After COVID-19 health concerns forced senior centers to close their doors, they quickly pivoted to offer home-delivered and takeout meals, weekly health checks by phone, and are gearing up for virtual classes and workshops.





“These vital connections have reduced hunger, disease, and depression among our grandparents, parents, older neighbors, and friends,” said Ramsey Alwin, NCOA President & CEO. “We are grateful for the ingenuity, resiliency, and hard work of countless senior center staff despite the pandemic related challenges they are enduring. While the delivery methods have changed during the pandemic, and will continue to evolve, senior centers have succeeded in providing outreach, knowledge, programming, and resources to fight social isolation.”

As part of National Senior Center Month in September, senior centers nationwide will spotlight their programs that provide a holistic approach to aging well for Mind, Body, Spirit, and Community. The event is sponsored by NCOA’s National Institute of Senior Centers (NISC).

For more information about NISC and National Senior Center Month, please visit www.ncoa.org/NISC.

About NISC

NCOA’s National Institute of Senior Centers (NISC) supports a national network of over 3,000 senior center professionals dedicated to helping older adults remain active, engaged, and independent in their communities. NISC is setting the standard for the future of senior centers by promoting research, promising practices, professional development, and advocacy. NISC also offers the nation’s only National Senior Center Accreditation Program. Learn more at www.ncoa.org/NISC.

About NCOA

The National Council on Aging (NCOA) is a trusted national leader working to ensure that every person can age well. Since 1950, our mission has not changed: Improve the lives of millions of older adults, especially those who are struggling. NCOA empowers people with the best solutions to improve their own health and economic security—and we strengthen government programs that we all depend on as we age. Every year, millions of people use our signature programs BenefitsCheckUp®, My Medicare Matters®, and the Aging Mastery Program® to age well. By offering online tools and collaborating with a nationwide network of partners, NCOA is working to improve the lives of 40 million older adults by 2030. Learn more at ncoa.org and @NCOAging.